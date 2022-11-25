Bendigo Advertiser
Weekly Victorian coronavirus cases see more than 22,000 case across the state

Chris Pedler
Chris Pedler
Updated November 25 2022 - 5:14pm, first published 3:44pm
Options are available for people who have COVID-19 but need to vote on Saturday. Picture by Noni Hyett

Weekly COVID-19 cases in Greater Bendigo have risen by 64 to 558 as a new wave of the coronavirus sweeps across the country.

