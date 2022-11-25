Weekly COVID-19 cases in Greater Bendigo have risen by 64 to 558 as a new wave of the coronavirus sweeps across the country.
Friday saw 85 new cases reported to take the municipality's active case total to 513.
Elsewhere in central Victoria, the Macedon Ranges recorded 193 new cases and Campaspe Shire 111 in the last week while Mount Alexander had 48 and Central Goldfields 41.
Read more:
No other shires in central Victoria recorded more than 20 cases in the last seven days with Buloke finding six new infections, Loddon 16 and Gannawarra 18.
Across Victoria there were 22,281 coronavirus cases reported in Victoria this week - an increase of 9.5 per cent on the previous week.
Victorian hospitals are caring for 483 COVID-19 patients with 19 in intensive care and two on a ventilator.
Sadly, there were 68 coronavirus-related deaths reported to the Department of Health in the past week.
Ahead of election day, the Department of Health and Victorian Electoral Commission has released advice to people with coronavirus about voting.
Drive-through voting will be available for voters who have tested positive to COVID-19 at the former Bunnings site at 149 Barries Road, Melton West, for people who do not wish to vote in person and have not applied for a postal vote. It will be open from 8am to 6pm on voting day.
To use the drive-through voting centre, voters must have a positive RAT or a text message from the Department of Health confirming a positive PCR result.
Anyone feeling unwell and needing to vote in person must wear a fitted N95, KN95 or P2 face mask.
If you cannot vote in person or use the drive-through voting service, the Victorian Electoral Commission is available on 131 832 to discuss options
Visit www.vec.vic.gov.au for more information.
For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Victoria visit the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Victoria website or call the Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.