Norris races to victory in second heat of Distance Series

ONE of the youngest runners in the field, Jack Norris won Thursday night's second heat in the Bendigo Athletics Club's distance series.
Athletes raced 1000m in the Peter Hayes-sponsored leg of the 36th running of the series.
A field of 16 lined up for the 2 1/2 lap contest at Bendigo's Regional Athletics Complex in Flora Hill's Retreat Road.
Norris began from the 15-second mark in the handicapped event and quickly charged to the lead.
Co-backmakers off 1:20, Abbey Reid and Greg Hilson put in superb runs to overtake most of their rivals, but could not catch Norris, who marked an all-the-way victory in a time of 4:20.
Runner-up was Kelvin Niblett from a mark of 1:05 in 3:31.
Reid and Hilson had a great duel to decide third place and overall fastest time honours.
It was Reid who surged past Hilson in the last 150 metres to be fastest in 3:20 as long-time competitor Hilson was a second behind.
Third fastest time went to the in-form David Cripps in 3:27, also off the 1:20 mark.
After racing in the Trot Around Tuesdays at Lake Weeroona in winter, Norris lined up for his first start in the Distance series on the track.
Now in its 36th year, the BAC Distance Series is usually run in conjuction with the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track racing at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
Upgrades to the infield at the Barnard Street venue have meant athletics will be at Flora Hill for several more rounds.
Race three will be on next Thursday from 7.15pm when the Hilson Builders-sponsord 1000m will be run.
