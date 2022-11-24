Bendigo Advertiser

Norris races to victory in second heat of Distance Series

By Nathan Dole
Updated November 25 2022 - 4:33pm, first published 9:00am
ONE of the youngest runners in the field, Jack Norris won Thursday night's second heat in the Bendigo Athletics Club's distance series.

