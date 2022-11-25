Family ensures a plaque that went missing during the pandemic is replaced

Libby Luke has ensured a snapshot of her family history has been restored in Williamson Street.
A plaque detailing the history of Francis and Charles Bartlett and their business - Bartlett Brothers Photographic Studio - has been placed on its original building where Subway now stands.
The original plaque - which was installed in 2012 - was removed when Subway renovated the building's facade.
Ms Luke, who is a distant cousin of the Bartlett Brothers, didn't notice because the works happened during the pandemic.
"When we realised it was gone, we came to Subway and tried to get in contact with the owners of the building," she said.
"I'm a third cousin, twice removed. It is fairly distant but I've got a family tree on the Bartlett family right back to William the Conqueror."
While the original plaque is still missing, a new one was commissioned through an agreement between the City of Greater Bendigo, Subway and Ms Luke and other Bartlett family members.
"The Bendigo Historical Society were a great support, Jim Evans came to the mayor with us," Ms Luke said.
"We got in contact with the mayor who said 'yes, it should be done because you don't destroy history'.
"So this is a wrong made right. It is fantastic."
The Bartlett Brothers opened their Bendigo photography business in the 1880s after travelling from England and working to settle in various places around Australia.
Business was so good the brothers were able to build a large building in Williamson Street to match their reputation.
"You can go into the Bendigo Town Hall and see all the mayors were photographed by Bartletts," Ms Luke said.
"Francis, who was the main one, was a doctor who got his nurse pregnant. He was the black sheep of the family," Ms Luke said. "So the family put them both on a boat. Francis went first class, she went to steerage.
"They went to live in Queensland. He practiced as a chemist then decided to take up photography and came to Bendigo. From here he went to Perth and Melbourne and then back to England where he died in England.
"Charles, his brother, died here in Bendigo and is buried in the Bendigo Cemetery. We also dedicated the grave in 2012 with cameos of the brothers on the grave in Bendigo Cemetary. So there's family here."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
