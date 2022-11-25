Logan, team Victoria win Wheelchair AFL National Championship premiership

Bendigo wheelchair footballer Caleb Logan and team Victoria Blue have clinched the 2022 Wheelchair AFL National Championship premiership.
The Victorian squad went up against five-time premiership winners South Australia during Friday's grand final.
However, Victoria made light work of their opponents to seal a 87-25 victory.
Sport news:
Victoria came out flying straight from the start and immediately set SA plenty of work to do.
SA's defence was put into overdrive to try and settle Victoria's firepower which saw the host state take a commanding 57-15 lead at half-time.
Logan's biggest impact of the game came during the third quarter which saw him bag three goals to push Victoria out to a 70-24 lead at three-quarter time.
Despite the massive deficit, SA didn't let up and fought hard all the way to the end, but it was Victoria ahead on the final siren.
The tournament was hosted at the Diamond Valley Sports Centre by Disability Sports Australia.
