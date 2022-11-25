Bendigo Advertiser
Logan, team Victoria win Wheelchair AFL National Championship premiership

November 25 2022
Caleb Logan in action for Victoria (Blue) during the national wheelchair football championship. Picture supplied

Bendigo wheelchair footballer Caleb Logan and team Victoria Blue have clinched the 2022 Wheelchair AFL National Championship premiership.

