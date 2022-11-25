Bendigo's Conservatory Gardens were turned into a sea of orange on Friday as a stark reminder more needs to be done to protect women and families in the community.
Friday marked the beginning of the city's 16 Days of Activism, a series of events encouraging groups and individuals back a global movement to end gender-based violence.
In the last financial year there were 2225 reported incidents of family violence in the Bendigo area alone, an average of six a day.
In light of this, community organisations have banded together to take steps towards reducing this number.
Representatives from groups such as Zonta Club of Bendigo, Bendigo Community Health Services and the Orange Door set up shop in the gardens at the event's official launch.
Greater Bendigo Against Family Violence committee chair Margaret Singe said by having these stalls out in the open, people would feel more comfortable to seek help if needed.
"We hope this empowers not only people who may be experiencing violence, but family and friends too," she said.
"The 16 Days of Activism provides an opportunity for community to come together, hear from specialists in this field and to learn the issues faced by many.
"This year we have a lot more face-to-face opportunities and ask community members to get behind them and show their support."
The calendar of events provides opportunities for the community to get involved in a range of local initiatives and show their support.
There are a range of face-to-face activities this year including an elder abuse forum, an event with Family Violence assistant commissioner Lauren Callaway, a community walk around Lake Weeroona and more.
Bendigo Youth Council deputy mayor Ryan Peterson said he wanted to do his part for the cause.
"I think as a young man in this community, it's important to understand the impact we can have," he said.
"We need to do our part, no matter how small it is."
Mr Peterson MC'd the launch on Friday morning, saying it was important to thank the organisers for their time and dedication to putting the events together.
He introduced the Nepalese Women's Dancers, who choreographed a dance specifically for the occasion.
St Paul's Cathedral in Myers Street is also doing its part for the cause with purple ribbons along its fence.
The purple ribbons signify raising awareness for domestic and animal abuse.
You will find the full calendar of events at bendigo.vic.gov.au/Services/Community-and-Care/Gender-Equity and any updates the Greater Bendigo Against Family Violence Facebook page.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
