Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo officially launches 16 Days of Activism in Conservatory Gardens

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 25 2022 - 5:17pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Organisers at the launch of Bendigo's 16 Days of Activism calendar. Picture by Noni Hyett

Bendigo's Conservatory Gardens were turned into a sea of orange on Friday as a stark reminder more needs to be done to protect women and families in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.