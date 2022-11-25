Bendigo Advertiser
Sandhurst Road three-car collision survivor is grateful for those who came to her aid

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated November 27 2022 - 12:14pm, first published November 25 2022 - 3:30pm
The collision occurred just after 5.45pm yesterday, and left a vehicle upside down on its roof. Picture by Darren Howe.

A woman who survived a three-car collision in California Gully has come forward to thank the people who came to her aid and commend the work of emergency services.

