A woman who survived a three-car collision in California Gully has come forward to thank the people who came to her aid and commend the work of emergency services.
Sue Ghalayini was one of the three drivers involved in the Sandhurst Road crash on Thursday, November 24.
The crash, which was reported by several passers-by, initially just after 5.45pm yesterday, left a vehicle upside down on its roof.
Leading Senior Constable Peter Dyer from Bendigo police said a black commodore headed west-bound along Nelson St had failed to give way, tee-boning a silver Nissan travelling along Sandhurst Rd and causing it to flip.
The Nissan was pushed into a third car, a Mazda B250, which was waiting at the stop sign.
Ms Ghalayini was driving the Nissan which flipped and said she wanted people to know how thankful she was for those who came to her aid.
"It was a distressing incident for all involved but thanks to the kindness of those who ensured my welfare and reassured me until services arrived I managed to stay calm," she said.
"Everything just happened so quickly.
"It was terrifying at the time.
"[I'm] just very grateful."
Ms Ghalayini said she was sore from the blunt force of the collision, but fortunately did not have any serious injuries.
"I'm extremely lucky," Ms Ghalayini said.
The survivor said she wanted give a massive thanks to the ambulance, police, and hospital staff who tended to her until the early hours of today.
"You all do this town a great service," she said.
The driver of the Commodore, an 18-year-old P-plater, was issued with a ticket for failing to give way.
