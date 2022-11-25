CELEBRATE local producers and makers at these central Victorian markets.
Whether you prefer the more rural events or the larger regional days, you are bound to find whatever you are looking for.
Wondering where to find all the great Christmas events? Check out our comprehensive list here.
This list will be updated when new Christmas events come in.
Our markets section is for community groups to advertise their markets and sale events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read.
Spend your evening celebrating Bendigo with the ever-popular Moonlight Market.
There will be about 80 great market stalls with something for everyone, food trucks, live music and a licenced bar.
This market will also feature face painting and hair braiding.
Where: Dai Gum San, Chinese Museum Precinct, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, November 26, 5pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
Head to Castlemaine this weekend for the Artists Market, where artisans will be ready to showcase their works.
There will be woodwork, artwork, ceramics, handmade clothing, children's clothing, children's toys, metalwork, jewellery, homewares and much more.
Where: Western Reserve, 56 Forest Street, Castlemaine.
When: Sunday, November 27, 10am to 3pm.
To submit a notice or for further information, please contact us:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.