EVCA: 49 days late, Crows finally get chance to start season on Saturday

WHAT has been an extra long wait for Spring Gully to start its Emu Valley Cricket Association season finally comes to an end on Saturday.
When the Crows take to the field on Saturday at home against Marong, it will be 49 days after the season had originally been scheduled to start on October 8.
However, the season was delayed by five weeks because of persistent wet weather, and then when it did eventually start a fortnight ago the Crows had the round one bye.
There's no easing into the season for the Crows, with this weekend's round two to be played as a Saturday-Sunday fixture.
Spring Gully and Marong are featuring in what is the showpiece game of what has become the EVCA's annual "Against Family Violence" round.
The Crows and Panthers will play for the "Against Family Violence" perpetual cup, while all players and officials will wear orange ribbons.
"The round is an opportunity to help promote awareness in the community for the need to alleviate family violence," EVCA president Ron Gray said this week.
"Cricket clubs and associations are like a family and we know we would not tolerate any violence in our clubs, whether that is physical, mental or social media bullying.
"Each player and official shall wear orange ribbons this weekend to show our commitment to raise awareness of this cause and help in a small way to eradicate this behaviour."
Division one games - California Gully v United, Spring Gully v Marong, Axe Creek v Emu Creek, Sedgwick v Mandurang. West Bendigo bye.
Meanwhile, it's round nine of the Upper Loddon Cricket Association season on Saturday.
ULCA games - Wedderburn v Boort-Yando, Bridgewater v Kingower. Arnold bye.
Former Bendigo cricketer Sam Elliott finished with three wickets in the first innings of his Sheffield Shield debut for Victoria against Tasmania at the MCG.
Opening the bowling, Elliott claimed 3-45 off 16 overs as Tasmania was all out for 220 on day two Friday in reply to Victoria's 121.
Elliott picked up the wickets of Tasmanian openers Tim Ward (caught and bowled, 4) and Caleb Jewell (c Will Sutherland, 5), as well as Beau Webster (c Will Sutherland, 28).
And former Sandhurst player Todd Murphy snared three wickets for the Prime Minister's XI in its game against the West Indies at Canberra.
Off-spinner Murphy bagged the impressive and economical figures of 3-27 off 22 overs, dismissing Devon Thomas (bowled, 8), Kyle Mayers (lbw, 6) and Joshua Da Silva (bowled, 25).
The West Indies were all out early on day three for 235 in reply to the Prime Minister XI's 322.
