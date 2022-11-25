Bendigo Advertiser
Pattinson, Whitelaw named on Victoria Navy basketball squads for national junior championships

By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 25 2022 - 3:42pm, first published 12:00pm
Josiah Pattinson and Issy Whitelaw have been named on Victoria's development squads for the 2023 Australian Junior Championships. Pictures by Basketball Victoria

Junior Bendigo basketballers Josiah Pattinson and Issy Whitelaw have been named on Victorian squads for the upcoming Australian Junior Championships.

