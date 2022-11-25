Pattinson, Whitelaw named on Victoria Navy basketball squads for national junior championships

Junior Bendigo basketballers Josiah Pattinson and Issy Whitelaw have been named on Victorian squads for the upcoming Australian Junior Championships.
The tournament will be held in February next year at Geelong and feature the best junior teams from across the country who are all vying to be crowned as the national champions.
The pathway to final selection included three weeks of trials before selections chose athletes to fill the men's and women's teams, in addition to two more development Navy teams.
Both Pattinson and Whitelaw have been named on the Navy squads.
Basketball Victoria general manager of high performance Grant Wallace said the state's athlete's were well-placed to performing well on the national stage.
"We are excited by the depth of talent that Victoria keeps producing," he said.
"There were some tough decisions to make, as all the athletes worked hard during the trials and left it all out on the court during this preparation.
"We will play a competitive and exciting brand of basketball and look forward to continuing the successful traditions of Victorian State Teams"
Two other Bendigo basketballers in Martin Steen and Erin Condron were also named as emergency players for both the men's and women's Navy squads.
