Herbert retires from Australian PGA Championship

An early morning back injury before Friday's second round of the Australian PGA has forced Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert to retire from the tournament.
Herbert had hoped to use this week's event at Royal Queensland to boost his ranking up five places inside the top 50 to gain a spot at next year's Masters.
But, after taking anti-inflammatory tablets and battling through 10 holes on Friday, Herbert pulled the pin.
He said his physiotherapist's strong recommendation was to withdraw given the threat of a serious, long-term injury if he continued.
"I twinged my back this morning on the range, lost a lot of power in my swing," Herbert said.
"I tried everything I could to get going, I really wanted to keep playing and try and finish and make the cut and work my way up on the weekend."
While back in Australia, the 26-year-old has also committed to playing in next week's Australian Open at Victoria and Kingston Heath golf clubs.
"It's annoying because I don't think I've pulled out of a tournament mid-round. I'll do everything I can to get right for next week."
Herbert shot a one-over 72 on Thursday playing in the same group as Friday morning's leader Jason Scrivener (nine under).
The West Australian was three under through 15 holes, two strokes clear of Friday movers Daniel Hillier, Cameron John and Denzel Ieremia.
Also in action at Royal Queensland this week is fellow Neangar Park golfer Andrew Martin who is battling to make the weekend cut.
-With AAP
