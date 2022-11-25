Bendigo Advertiser
Herbert retires from Australian PGA Championship

Updated November 25 2022 - 11:39am, first published 11:19am
Lucas Herbert hopes to recover before next week's Australian Open. Picture by Getty Images

An early morning back injury before Friday's second round of the Australian PGA has forced Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert to retire from the tournament.

