BDCA: Goers ready to embrace challenge of taking on benchmark in match of round

BENDIGO captain James Ryan is confident the positive mindset that has served his side so well over the first three rounds of the Bendigo District Cricket Association will remain strong when the Goers face the ultimate test on Saturday.
In what has been their best start to a season since 2017-18, the 3-0 Goers sit at the top of the BDCA ladder ahead of Saturday's clash against reigning premier Strathdale-Maristians.
With the Suns also unbeaten and in second position it's the match of the round at Atkins Street and a challenge the Goers are relishing against an opponent they have long struggled against.
"It is a big game for us and one we're really excited for," Ryan said on Friday.
"It's always good to have the opportunity to play a benchmark side early in the season to really see where you're at and what you need to improve on.
"We definitely feel like we're up for the challenge having played some positive cricket the past couple of weeks and we think we have the gameplans that can contribute to us winning on Saturday afternoon."
One of the features of the Goers' three wins so far over White Hills, Eaglehawk and Bendigo United - the latter two of which were finalists last season - has been their aggression with the bat.
The Goers have scored 8-230 off 45 overs against White Hills, 3-163 off 20.1 against Eaglehawk and 4-129 off 15.5 against Bendigo United.
In his first season back at the Goers from Essendon, Ryan has been in red-hot form for Bendigo and already has 179 runs off just 154 balls batting at No.3.
"Our batting as a whole has been really good so far with contributions from everybody in the top six or seven throughout the first three games," Ryan said.
"Everybody in our top seven is in a great frame of mind to know that when they get their opportunity to bat they can use what they have developed skill-wise over the past three weeks to take it to a really good attack.
"And bowling-wise, we know Strathdale is strong in their batting, particularly with their depth, but we have our plans in place and will bowl accordingly to their strengths and weaknesses.
"We know what we're coming up against on Saturday; we've been preparing for it and, hopefully, it's a good game of cricket."
In their past 34 completed encounters dating back to the 1999-2000 season Bendigo has beaten the Suns just three times, the last of which was in the 2016-17 season.
* Saturday's games - Eaglehawk v Huntly North, Bendigo United v White Hills, Sandhurst v Strathfieldsaye, Bendigo v Strathdale-Maristians, Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square.
Games start at 12.30pm.
