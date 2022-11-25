Goulburn-Murray Water to pursue any vandals caught interfering or damaging property

Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is cautioning the public about the unseen impacts of interfering with or vandalising infrastructure on waterways and storages, following a report of an incident.
Most of the GMW-region is still recovering from floods, while some areas are still experiencing flooding.
Any unauthorised alterations to GMW assets or infrastructure can significantly affect people's properties and safety.
A recent interference to GMW infrastructure has been managed to avoid any immediate risk. However, GMW Emergency Controller Peter Clydesdale said it was crucial no further interference happened.
"With large amounts of water still around, tampering with assets and infrastructure can have severe consequences for residents and landholders near our waterways and storages.
"Our gates, meters, drains, and channel banks are all part of a larger system, so changing conditions in one area can alter conditions downstream. One piece of poor behaviour can subsequently affect many."
Mr Clydesdale warned any interference to infrastructure or vandalism would be pursued.
"GMW has a zero-tolerance approach to non-compliance. It is an offence under the Water Act to destroy, damage, remove, alter or in any way interfere with any property of GMW," he said.
Anyone who witnesses criminal behaviour at GMW storages and waterways, or has any information about it should to contact GMW or local police.
