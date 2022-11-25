Bendigo Golf Club honours former president, Herbert returns for Christmas Challenge

Bendigo Golf Club has just announced the dates for its biggest event of the year.
Running from December 8-11 is the club's four-day Christmas Challenge.
One major change to this year's event is the renaming of the traditional Open 4BBB on Saturday December 10 to now be known as the Andrew Johnston 4BBB - in honour of the club's former president who passed away in 2021.
Johnston joined the club in 1990 before taking on the lead role for a total of eight years from 2012-2019.
Bendigo GC general manager Brock Rogers said it was an honour for the club to name the event after one of its most influential members.
"Andrew was responsible for a number of key initiatives that guided the club through some very difficult times and helped turn around the club's financial position," Rogers said.
"After he passed away, the board and many members wanted to find a way to acknowledge and honour the contributions of our longest ever serving president.
"Given that the 4BBB as part of the Christmas Challenge is one of the club's biggest days of the year, we thought it made sense to name it after him.
"This way his name will forever be associated with the day."
One of the sport's biggest names in Lucas Herbert has also committed to playing in the event after he wraps up competing on the PGA Tour of Australasia's Australian Open to be held next week at both Victoria and Kingston Heath golf clubs.
"Having Lucas play in the event just speaks the world of his character," Rogers said.
"How many guys go on to achieve what he's done at the highest level of golf but is still so willing to come back and play at his old local clubs
"We're thrilled to have him play, especially after the ups-and-downs of the past two years after COVID-19 and just recently with all of the rain.
"The course is now backing back well and we're excited to be heading into summer."
Another bonus of the Christmas Challenge this year is the club partnering with Bendigo Volkswagen who has come on board as a naming rights sponsor
To celebrate the new partnership they will be putting up a brand new VW Golf valued at nearly $50,000 that will be up for grabs during the Andrew Johnston 4BBB as a hole-in-one prize on the par-three fifth.
For more information on any of the events or to register please contact the Bendigo GC pro shop at (03) 5448 4878.
