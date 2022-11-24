Bendigo Advertiser
A man died when the van he was driving hit a tree at Lake Charm on Thursday afternoon


By Jenny Denton
Updated November 24 2022 - 7:15pm, first published 7:07pm
Man killed in Lake Charm crash

Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a man at Lake Charm today.



Jenny Denton

