Man killed in Lake Charm crash

Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a man at Lake Charm today.
It is believed a white van was travelling along the Murray Valley Highway when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree at about 12.20pm.
The male driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified.
Shepparton Highway Patrol officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and will prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
