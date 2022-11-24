Updated at 7.30pm
Sandhurst Rd has now reopened after being blocked to traffic while emergency services worked to clear the area following a three-car collision at the intersection of Nelson St in California Gully.
The crash, which was reported by several passersby, initially just after 5.45pm, left a vehicle upside down on its roof.
Leading Senior Constable Peter Dyer from Bendigo police said a black commodore headed west-bound along Nelson St had failed to give way, tee-boning a silver Nissan travelling along Sandhurst Rd and causing it to flip.
IN OTHER NEWS
The 57-year-old female driver of the Nissan was taken to hospital for observation as a precaution.
The driver of the Commodore, an 18-year-old P-plater, was issued with a ticket for failing to give way.
Ldng Snr Const Dyer acknowledged the intersection was a notorious black spot and appealed to drivers to take care when travelling through it.
By 7.30pm the road had reopened.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.