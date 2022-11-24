Martin, Herbert with work to do after day one of PGA Championship

Andrew Martin had the better of Lucas Herbert on an up-and-down day for Bendigo's two professional golfers at the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland.
Martin fired an even-par 71, while Herbert shot a one-over par 72 - six and seven shots respectively behind joint leaders Jason Scrivener, Min Woo Lee and John Lyras.
One of the favourites going into the event, Herbert made a bright start to be two-under through four holes, including a brilliant chip-in for birdie from behind the green on the second hole.
However, a poor tee shot on the par-three fourth hole led to a bogey.
He bounced back with a birdie after a fine approach shot to the par-fourth sixth hole.
From the seventh hole onwards he struggled with his ball striking.
He failed to birdie the par-five seventh and par-five ninth - two of the easier holes on the course.
A frustrating double-bogey six on the short par-four 12th and a bogey on the par-five 15th saw Herbert slide down the leaderboard.
He needed all of his classy short game to save par from over the green on the 18th.
After making three bogeys in his first five holes, Martin did well to recover and finish at even-par for the day.
The Victorian PGA champion was two-under par on his second nine to be in a tie for 65th overall going into the second round.
Herbert and Martin both have early tee-times on Friday and they'll need to post sub-par rounds to have any chance of making the halfway cut.
Adam Scott was atop the leaderboard for much of the day before Scrivener, Lee and Lyras pounced late.
Scott had seven birdies and two bogeys in a fine five-under par 66.
The Open champion Cameron Smith was a further two shots back at three-under par.
Smith was one-over par through his first nine holes, but stormed him with four birdies to be right in the hunt after day one.
Geoff Ogilvy, who played in the same group as Herbert and Scrivener, joined Smith at three-under par, while Marc Leishman finished two-under par.
