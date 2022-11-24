A COUNCILLOR has asked why it has taken the City of Greater Bendigo more than six years to sign off on a community garden policy, while others have deemed it "risk-averse".
Calls for more community gardens predate Cr Jen Alden's election to the council table in 2016.
"It took three years for the council to develop the capacity to look at that issue," she said as councillors voted through a community garden policy this week.
"And then [it has been] a further three years since the draft policy was released."
Only one new community garden has been planted out on council land in Cr Alden's time on council.
Another failed to get off the ground, leaving just two overall - though there are other groups that have their own.
"Those who are risk-averse can raise objections - 'it'll look ugly', 'it'll get vandalised', 'it'll take space away from the wider community for only a few people' ... - however many of these assumptions have been proven false," she said.
"Or they can be worked around, or addressed. We know that growing food will grow community."
Cr Alden knows what she is talking about.
She used to oversee more than 850 community gardens across Melbourne in her work with not-for-profit Cultivating Community.
Cr Dave Fagg thanked council staff for the work they had done on the policy but was disappointed with the constraints imposed on them.
"I think this policy could have been much more than what we have in front of us," he said.
"It's disappointing that this policy did not envisage council taking a more proactive approach supporting, initiating or co-ordinating community gardens, in general.
"Would it have not been possible to aspire to slightly loftier aims? As it stands, this is a remarkably risk-averse policy."
Cr Julie Sloan agreed but said a review at a later date could broaden the policy, especially given groups like Traditional Owners the Dja Dja Wurrung might be able to provide a case study with some of the innovative ideas they were developing.
Council staff had earlier said the COVID-19 pandemic had helped delay the policy being finalised, and that in the meantime "much work has been done in the establishment of a community gardens network and the policy and supporting documents".
They saw opportunities to help groups set up new gardens, support 'grow and swap' initiatives and help others find grant funding.
"The policy aims to ensure a consistent approach to future requests for establishment of a community garden on land owned or managed by the city," council staff said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
