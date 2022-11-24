LAWN BOWLS: The legendary Alex Marshall MBE ready to roll for Moama in weekend pennant

WHEN it comes to the sport of lawn bowls, there are few - if any - names bigger than that of Scotsman Alex Marshall MBE.
A lawn bowls resume that includes five Commonwealth Games gold medals, 7 World Outdoor Championships gold medals and 14 World Indoor Championships gold medals goes some way to showing the impact the man known as "Tattie" has had on the sport since first representing his native Scotland in 1988.
And now the player many refer to as the GOAT - the greatest of all time - is about to ply his trade in the Bendigo weekend pennant division one competition for Moama.
Just think about it - the player considered by many to be the greatest player in his sport playing in the local Bendigo competition.
It's an enormous coup for the competition and it starts on Saturday when Marshall plays for the Steamers against Golden Square at Moama.
And he will be in action again on Sunday when Moama travels to take on Marong in the second leg of the weekend division one double-header.
Marshall has had an association with the Moama Bowling Club dating back to 2014 when he was part of the Murray Steamers team that won the second Bowls Premier League title in Brisbane - a tournament in which he was also named the most valuable player.
Marshall has also played for Moama in the Ultimate Bowls Championship.
"It's a great club to represent. It's a lovely bunch of people involved and the club is very professionally run and successful on and off the green," Marshall said this week.
"It's always a privilege and a pleasure to play for the club."
This is the first season Marshall, 55, has played in a pennant competition with Moama.
He will play the next five games with Moama before heading back to Scotland on December 19 for Christmas and the World Indoor Championships in the UK before flying back to Australia on January 25 to play out the remaining four games - and finals should they, as expected, make it - with the Steamers.
Marshall will skip the Moama rink that also features Peter Campbell, Olivia Cartwright and young gun Cameron Keenan, who is a member of the Australian Pathways Jackaroos squad.
"I've got a great rink," Marshall said.
"Young Cameron Keenan is a really exciting up and coming bowler and great prospect for the future.
"Peter Campbell is a very experienced bowler who has played at state level on a number of occasions and Olivia Cartwright is a really good bowler.
"I'm really looking forward to it and expect the standard of competition to be very high.
"I've always said that no matter where you're playing in Australia, if you don't play well you simply won't win.
"There are no easy games and that's why I keep coming over here; it's really good for my individual game playing all these difficult games and I expect every game I play to be tough."
It's shaping as a monumental weekend for Bendigo bowls given it's not just Marshall who will be taking centre stage.
On Sunday Golden Square will feature Australian player and four-time Commonwealth Games medallist Barrie Lester for its home game against Bendigo East.
Lester, who will skip a rink, will also hold a coaching seminar at the club pre-game from 10.30am to noon.
"It's great for local clubs to get some of the best players in the world playing for them," Marshall said.
"Personally, I love meeting new people and I'm more than happy to sit and chat with people about the game and how it can progress.
"I'm not the type of person who will play my game and then disappear; I like to sit in company and speak about anything my team-mates and opponents may want to talk about.
"I've always been like that and always will be like that. If I can help anyone to progress in the sport then I'm more than happy to help them."
SATURDAY
Moama v Golden Square
Castlemaine v Marong
Bendigo East v Eaglehawk
Inglewood v South Bendigo
Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo
SUNDAY
Eaglehawk v Inglewood
Golden Square v Bendigo East
Marong v Moama
South Bendigo v Bendigo
Castlemaine v Kangaroo Flat
1. South Bendigo - 73
2. Golden Square - 72
3. Bendigo - 72
4. Moama - 68
5. Bendigo East - 63
6. Eaglehawk - 46
7. Inglewood - 38
8. Kangaroo Flat - 37
9. Castlemaine - 36
10. Marong - 35
MEANWHILE, Moama lawn bowler Cass Millerick has finished runner-up in the women's singles at the Victorian Open.
Millerick was defeated 21-12 by Riverton's Cathryn Greenslade in Friday's final played at Shepparton Park.
Greenslade was dominant from the outset, building a 12-1 lead in the first-to-21 game.
Millerick rallied and closed to within six shots as she cut Greenslade's lead to 17-11, but the early deficit was too big to overhaul as Greenslade went on to win by nine shots.
Meanwhile, in the final of the men's triples South Bendigo's Matt Robertson teamed with Tallygaroopna's Guy Madigan and Mark Ryan to take out the title.
Robertson, Madigan and Ryan defeated the trio of Colin Hall, Scott Wellington and Ben Russell 16-9 in the final.
Robertson is in his first season at South Bendigo.
It's the third time Robertson has won the men's triples at the Victorian Open having also done so in 2014 and 2018.
