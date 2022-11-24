Some of the Bendigo region's best vintages from 2021 will be sampled by wine lovers at a new event this weekend.
The Garden for the Future in White Hills will host the event which Balgownie Winery assistant venue manager Lucy Everitt said filled the demand for another wine-based event in the city.
"We found that there was a demand for another wine festival in the yearly calendar," she said.
"(We) chose spring to be the best time of year to celebrate the fresh new wines and special vintage releases that our winemakers have produced.
"The Gardens for the Future is a great venue for this event with its excellent facilities and varied botanicals integrated in its unique design."
Ms Everitt said 15 wineries would be taking part with winemakers bringing a vast range of wines.
"We're really looking forward to a great day of wine, food and live music with tickets still available to be purchased online or on the gate on the day," she said.
"(They are) presenting more than 20 grape varietals grown in the Bendigo region, with over 60 wines available for tasting.
"Standouts include a range of sparkling and Mediterranean varietals, unique blends, limited museum stock, and, of course. the region's bold reds that we're known for."
The Spring Wine Fiesta was postponed earlier in the year due to heavy rain and poor weather.
"We're extremely pleased the weather is finally in our favour with 27 degrees forecast, a welcome change given this is our second attempt to hold our Spring Fiesta," Ms Everitt said.
"The gardens are blooming at this time of year and has plenty of space for festival goers to bring their picnic blankets and enjoy a wine on the grass.
"We'll have plenty of shade available to festival goers to cool down while they enjoy the day."
Complimentary shuttle buses will transport fiesta fans to and from the venue with regular buses leaving Bendigo station each hour from 11am and leaving the Garden for the Future each hour from 11.30am.
The Spring Wine Fiesta is on at Garden for the Future on November 26.
Visit www.bendigowine.org.au for more information or to by tickets.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
