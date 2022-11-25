Bendigo Advertiser
University of Melbourne conservators commended for restoring Golden Dragon Museum's Loong

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 25 2022 - 5:16pm, first published 1:00pm
Conservators working on restoring Loong at the Golden Dragon Museum. Picture by Paul Burston, Grimwade Conservation Services

The team who worked on restoring Bendigo's iconic imperial dragon Loong have claimed one of the country's top conservation awards.

