The team who worked on restoring Bendigo's iconic imperial dragon Loong have claimed one of the country's top conservation awards.
The University of Melbourne Grimwade Conservation Services has won the Australian Institute for the Conservation of Cultural Material (AICCM) Outstanding Conservation Treatment of the Year Award.
It's the latest honour for the project, which recently received a Victorian Museums and Galleries archival survival award in October.
Grimwade Conservation Services conservation project leader Dr Holly Jones-Amin said the award recognised the uniqueness of the project and all the people behind the ongoing treatment of Loong.
"That means the Bendigo Chinese Association, the Golden Dragon Museum, emerging conservators from the University of Melbourne and my team," she said.
"Everyone worked really hard, but also it was a great pleasure to work on Loong because he's just so beautiful and means so much to so many people, so you know your contributing to something that has meant so much."
Loong was constructed in 1890 in China before being transported to Bendigo and made his first appearance at the 1901 Bendigo Easter Fair.
The 40-metre long parade dragon retired in 1970, however remains on display at the Golden Dragon Museum.
The museum was awarded a $133,000 Living Heritage Grant from the Victorian Government in 2021 for works to restore Loong, recognising his historical significance.
A team of 12 conservators and five Melbourne University students worked carefully to clean and restore Loong's fragile silk body over a 12-month project.
Scales made of carboard, silk, paper and mirrors are held in place by old glue and thread and had to be meticulously cleaned.
Dr Jones-Amin said it was rare for conservators to work on something as significant as Loong.
"Usually something this significant is a church, a place where people go to," she said.
"He's continued to be that throughout his life. It's really unusual in object conservation to work on something that moves and can be put away, and you have to make it strong enough to move. He'll occasionally make an outing."
In their deliberations, the AICCM said "the extent, detail and quality of the treatment" was impressive and congratulated the Grimwade Conservatioon Services on their collaboration with the Bendigo Chinese Association.
Dr Jones-Amin said she hopes the work would lead to other partnerships between the conservators and the association.
A symposium will be held in March next year at the La Trobe Arts Institute to celebrate the work carried out to restore and protect Loong.
