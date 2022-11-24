Calling all Bendigonians! Have you ever wanted to play tour guide with visiting family and friends? Here's your chance, with all the bells and whistles only a local can access, thanks to the Bendigo Ambassador Pass.
As a Bendigo ambassador you'll receive an official pass that gives you access to special deals and offers at some of Bendigo's best eateries, tours and attractions. Visit bendigoregion.com.au to sign up and collect your pass.
No doubt about it, Greater Bendigo is definitely the place to be this summer, with a fantastic range of events ensuring there's something for everyone.
Elf Academy is back from December 16-23, with local kids eagerly preparing for the most wonderful time of the year. Held at Central Deborah Gold Mine, sessions run four times a day and cover craft activities, games and challenges, giving participants all the skills required to become certified elves.
Bendigo Carols by Candlelight returns to Rosalind Park on December 18. Kicking off at 6pm, secure your favourite patch of lawn to sing your favourite carols. While you're there, snap a selfie at the Christmas tree and the festive-themed BENDIGO sign nearby.
The popular Summer in the Parks Program also returns this season, with free or low-cost events and activities from December to February. The City is set to host another spectacular fireworks display to ring in 2023 on New Year's Eve, with an early fireworks display at 9.15pm for younger families to enjoy and another display at midnight. The fireworks will be launched from Rosalind Park Poppet Head and can be viewed from Rosalind Park, the Queen Elizabeth Oval and other areas close to Rosalind Park.
In January, enjoy Summer in the Parks free outdoor cinema nights and music under the stars. Favourite family flicks will screen in parks at Heathcote, Golden Square and Axedale, while music will have people dancing in White Hills, Strathdale, and Eaglehawk.
It wouldn't be summer without a music festival, and this one is a class of its own. Running from February 1-5, this year's Bendigo Chamber Music Festival festival includes 15 concerts, combining the very best Australian artists, both established and emerging, with talented musicians from Europe, thanks to the festival's partnership with London's Young Classical Artists Trust.
Click here to find out more about these events and read Out & About magazine online.
