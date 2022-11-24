The popular Summer in the Parks Program also returns this season, with free or low-cost events and activities from December to February. The City is set to host another spectacular fireworks display to ring in 2023 on New Year's Eve, with an early fireworks display at 9.15pm for younger families to enjoy and another display at midnight. The fireworks will be launched from Rosalind Park Poppet Head and can be viewed from Rosalind Park, the Queen Elizabeth Oval and other areas close to Rosalind Park.

