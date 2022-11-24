BENDIGO'S council has refused a petition to cover drains that could entice snakes and mosquito-borne diseases.
All nine Greater Bendigo councillors voted down a 61-person petition calling for drainage in Huntly's Homestead Estate to be covered.
Cr Julie Sloan said the city and developers found shortcomings late last decade with closed drains and decided to take another route.
The site had too many topographical constraints for a closed pipe, in a cost-effective way, she said.
"It is interesting to note that network undergrounding would not provide any additional drainage capacity," Cr Sloan said.
No other councillors spoke during discussion at a meeting on Monday.
Council staff had earlier said the existing "swale drain" system washed away storm water petitioners feared could attract mosquitoes, or the frogs that snakes preyed on.
Covering the estate's open drain system could cost as much as $5 million, council staff said.
"Given the anticipated cost of such a system, no investment in such further investigation work is being recommended," they said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
