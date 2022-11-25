PROPS Theatre will return to The Capital stage next week for its end-of-year performance.
Featuring 168 students, the performance will present three original plays that will demonstrate how much the classes have learnt this year.
Director and theatre teacher Alise Amarant said she was always proud to see how far students had come.
"It is overwhelming, exciting, hard work but very rewarding. Every kid is excited," she said. "I am always very proud of everyone who steps on the stage.
"The (end-of-year) performances really validates student skills from the whole year.
"Their confidence, stage knowledge, how to work and move on stage is on show.
"It is also a point to really show how they support other actors on stage, especially students who have attended classes but don't feel ready for the big stage. It is up to classmates to support everyone."
They plays have been written by Props Theatre staff with students aged between five and eight performing The Wilderness, the nine to 12 age group performing plays The Flight of Frederick and Dead Letter Officer, and the teenage students performing a play called The Bus Stop Chronicles.
Earlier this year, Props Theatre moved to a new home in Mitchell Street but Ms Amarant said it was important students experienced bringing a production into a professional space.
"We have been rehearsing these plays in class for the last seven weeks, so about seven hours," she said.
"It's very important they do dress rehearsal in the performance space. It gives you time with the space and with the director and technical crew so you feel at home - and understand what changes.
"It is very different, getting up in class and performing versus stepping onto a professional stage with lights, sound and costumes that emphasise and increase the power of your performance."
The Props performance will also be the first time the company has been on The Capital stage since 2019.
Ms Amarant said 68 students would receive their first year pin while other milestones will be celebrated.
For some students it will be their first pin ceremony after a lot of (COVID-19) interruptions," she said. "We also have Mitchell Sinapius receiving his 400-lesson pin.
"He has been attending Props for more than 10 years, which shows his commitment. Drama has been a major part of his life all the way through whatever education he is doing. Now it's his final year and we are sad to see him go.
"We encourage anyone to come along and see if drama is for them. It is a kid-friendly, safe environment."
Props Theatre's 2022 In Theatre Performance is on at The Capital from November 28 to 30. Visit www.gotix.com.au for tickets.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
