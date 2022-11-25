Violet Street Primary School, 91 Old Violet Street, Bendigo
Sausage sizzle and cake stall, 8am-1pm approx.
The school will be raising funds for its yarning circle firepit area.
St Therese's Primary School, 27 Albion Street, Kennington
Twilight fete, 2-6pm
Plenty of food and drink options and lots of fun for the kids. The fete is a fundraiser to improve the school's playground area.
Golden Square Primary School (Maple Street Campus), 19 Maple Street, (access via MacKenzie Street West) Golden Square
Sausage sizzle and soft drinks, 8am-4pm, Eftpos available, with money raised going towards the school production.
Weeroona College, 383 Napier Street, (access via Knight Street) White Hills
Sausage sizzle and egg and bacon rolls, 9am-3.30pm, CASH ONLY, with money raised going to the Energy Breakthrough trailer.
Bendigo Baptist Church, 757 McIvor Highway, Junortoun
Democracy sausages 10am-2pm provided by Junortoun Community Action Group as a fundraiser for the group's activities.
St Monica's Primary School, 91 High Street, (access via Station Street) Kangaroo Flat
Sausage sizzle 10am-2pm plus Christmas raffle. Funds raised going towards the redevelopment of the school oval.
Kangaroo Flat Community and Neighbourhood House, 21 Woolcock Avenue, Kangaroo Flat
Barbecue and soft drinks 10am-3pm. Raising money for the community house and its programs.
Epsom Primary School, 31 Howard Street, Epsom
Sausage sizzle, soft drinks and water, 8am-2pm approx. Raising money for equipment and projects on students' 'wish list'.
Anglican Church of Australia, 14 Keck Street, Flora Hill
Free sausage sizzle. Donations welcome. Voting booth closes 6 pm.
