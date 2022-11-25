Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Where to get your democracy sausage on election day in Bendigo East, Bendigo West

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 26 2022 - 11:27am, first published November 25 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Violet Street Primary School, 91 Old Violet Street, Bendigo

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.