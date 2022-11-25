LOOKING to keep yourself busy this week? Support your local communities and head to one of the events listed below.
Wondering where to find all the great Christmas events? Check out our comprehensive list here. This list will be updated when new Christmas events come in.
Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read.
Advertisements that are submitted to the Bendigo Advertiser are placed in Saturday's Weekender section as well as being listed online.
To submit a notice or for more information, please contact us:
NOVEMBER WRITERS EXPLORE
Get started on vibrant vignettes of your memories with Lorraine Marwood at the Bendigo Writers Council November workshop.
Lorraine Marwood is a poet, author and children's author.
She is currently researching for post-grad studies in verse novels. She has 20 books published by Walker Books, Penguin, UQP and Five Islands Press.
Her books have won the Prime Minister's Literature award, NSW Premier's Literary award and been shortlisted in Queensland Links History prize and NSW History prize.
Her latest book is a verse novel: Footprints on the Moon 2021, UQP. For further information on Lorraine, click here.
Bring pens and paper and be inspired.
Cost: $8, includes a hot supper.
Where: Bendigo Library, Activity Room 1, 259 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo
When: Wednesday, November 30, 7pm to 9pm.
STITCHING ORANGE BAGS
Join the Sunday Sewing Group at the Old Church on the Hill to learn how to sew an orange bag to help raise awareness for gender-based violence.
The 16 Days Of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is a campaign that calls for an end to violence against women.
The 16 Days commences November 25 and runs through to December 10.
This is a free, family-friendly event with afternoon tea provided. All welcome.
Click here for a free ticket.
Where: The Old Church on the Hill, 36 Russell Street, Quarry Hill.
When: Sunday, November 27, 2pm to 3pm.
EVENING DANCE
Enjoy an evening dance with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This event will feature excellent CD music, a supper of tea, coffee and biscuits; a raffle and lucky door.
$7 entry.
For all enquiries, phone Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, November 26, from 7.30pm to 11pm.
HYMNS ALIVE
Hymns Alive will hold its final meeting for this year.
Traditional carols will be enjoyed and entertainment will be provided by the ever popular Steve Higgs.
Delicious afternoon tea. All welcome.
Free bus pickup from home may be available. Phone Allan 5442 2774.
Hymns Alive will resume next year Thursday, February 2, 2023, when we celebrate our 20th anniversary.
Where: Connect Church, 35 Solomon Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, December 1, from 1.30pm.
YOUR WOMEN'S SHED
The Your Women's Shed - Bendigo region is hosting an election day fundraiser.
This event will be held at the Spring Gully Tennis Club polling booth.
There will be plants, preserves, second-hand goods (cash only), and jams.
Open until 5pm or when sold out.
Where: Spring Gully Tennis Centre, 101 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully,
When: Saturday, November 26, from 8am.
KENNINGTON RESERVOIR PARKRUN
Take to Kennington Reservoir this weekend and challenge yourself to a free and friendly 5km community event.
You are welcome to walk, run, jog or spectate, as long as you're having fun.
Where: Kennington Reservoir.
BENDIGO BALLROOM DANCE CLUB INC.
Join our social ballroom dance classes, commencing with the easy to learn basics of dance.
Come and have fun, meet new friends and enjoy the music and exercise.
Singles welcome - learn to dance with your partner, on your own or with a friend.
Worried about the correct footwear on the highly polished floor? Just bring some thick socks for the first class.
This is a six week workshop program - Cost - $50 per person.
Additional classes will be available on Friday mornings at 10.00am, at no extra cost. All welcome
For further information please contact: Lyn Harry 0427 382 216 Jenise Smallman 0413 089 073.
Where: Lockwood South and District Community Hall, 784 Calder Alternate Highway, Lockwood South.
When: Wednesday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
SUMMER IN THE PARKS
Bendigo's ever-popular Summer in the Parks is back for 2022-2023, featuring many community events for the whole family to enjoy.
Held through the summer months, December - February, these events are hosted by local community groups and organisations.
There will be live music, outdoor cinemas, exercise activities and much more.
Many events are free and others are low cost.
For the full timetable, click here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: December, 2022 to February, 2023, various times.
NATIONAL SHEARING AND WOOL HANDLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
The National Shearing and Wool Handling Championships are being held this Friday and Saturday.
Come and see some of Australia's best shearers and wool handlers in action.
Friday night concludes with the Trans-Tasman Shearing competition - Australia v New Zealand. Saturday night concludes with the National Open Wool Handling and Open Shearing finals.
Free entry.
For further information please call Sports Shear Victoria's President, Paul on 0428 844 012.
Where: Bendigo Exhibition Centre, Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Until Saturday, November 26, 8.30am to 5pm.
SPRING WINE FIESTA
The Spring Wine Fiesta is a celebration of the 2022 vintage.
This event will allow you to taste the latest, unreleased wines in a fun, community atmosphere with live music curated by the Bendigo Blues and Roots team.
There will also be a variety of delicious local food options.
A complimentary shuttle bus service will be running to and from Bendigo Train Station and Garden for the Future each hour from 11am.
This year there will be 18 wineries included: Sutton Grange Winery, Glenwillow Wines, Sandhurst Ridge Winery, Lome Vineyard, Killiecrankie Wines, Burnt Acre Vineyard, Black Estate Vineyard, GilGraves Wines, Rivergate Wines, Chaperon Wines, Balgownie Estate, Newbridge Wines, Blackjack Winery, St Anne's Winery, Black Wallaby Wines, Mandurang Valley Wines, and Turners Crossing Winery.
This event will feature 80 wines available for tasting.
Tickets $65, Non Drinker ticekts $35.
Click here for tickets and further information.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo region.
When: Saturday, November 26, 11am to 4pm.
ROTARY TRUCK SHOW
Support Castlemaine Rotary's major fundraising event, with the HHA & Larsen's Castlemaine Rotary Truck Show.
This event will raise funds for youth projects.
There will be entertainment for people of all ages, free children's rides, catering and a bar onsite.
For further information click here.
Tickets, $15 adults, $25 family, children under 16 free entry. Tickets available at the gate.
Where: 37-40 Fryers Road, Campbell's Creek.
When: Saturday and Sunday, November 26 and 27, noon to 3pm.
MOVEMBER COMEDY NIGHT
Enjoy an evening of laughs with an all-star cast of comedians.
This event will raise money for testicular cancer awareness, suicide prevention, depression.
There will be comedians including Luka Muller (MC), Sam Gebreselassie, Danny McGinlay, local acts and more.
Tickets $30 full, $27 concession. For tickets and further information, click here.
Where: Engine Room Theatre, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday, November 30, 8pm to 10pm.
MICA GRANGE OPEN GARDEN
Mica Grange is re-opening its garden for this sculpture and art exhibition.
Located at the foothills of Mt Alexander, Mica Grange offers panoramic views across Sutton Grange Valley.
This exhibition will feature a range of sculptures from Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia as well as plants and preserves for sale.
There will also be morning and afternoon teas available.
Group bookings available, please contact micagrangegarden@gmail.com.
Entry $8 (children under 18 free entry).
For more information and to book, click here.
Where: 373 Faraday Sutton Grange Road, Sutton Grange.
When: Open weekends until December 4, 10am to 4pm.
CANDLELIGHT VIGIL
As part of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, a candlelight vigil will be held in Castlemaine each day at dusk from November 25 to December 10.
There will also be an art installation will be projected on the wall of the Northern Arts Hotel to raise awareness of family violence in the community.
For further information, click here.
Each Night from dusk, at 359 Baker Street Castlemaine.
Where: 359 Barker Street, Castlemaine.
When: Dusk, Friday, November 25, Saturday, December 10.
OPEN GARDEN WEEKEND
Take a trip to Maryborough this weekend and enjoy the sunshine at colourful gardens.
This weekend will feature guided tours, lectures, workshops and much more.
For full details of the gardens featured, click here.
Where: Maryborough.
When: Saturday and Sunday, November 26 and 27, 9am to 5pm.
EXHIBITIONS
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
NOTE: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay updated on all COVID-19 details by:
We recommend contacting event hosts before attending.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.