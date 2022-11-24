MEET the newest faces of central Victoria.
The Bendigo Advertiser will publish the new arrivals of the region each fortnight.
The babies featured in the above gallery were born between September 17 and November 15, 2022.
They will be included in our monthly babies page on Saturday, November 26, 2022, along with the babies featured in this gallery and the six babies in this gallery.
Take a look to see if you recognise any of the families!
Have you got a new arrival you would like featured in our fortnightly digital gallery?
Simply fill out the form below to join:
Babies submitted will also be featured in the Advertiser's monthly babies page (unless otherwise specified).
If you prefer, you can email your details through to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or phone 5434 4470 for any questions or for further information.
