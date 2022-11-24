Neangar's Daykin marks golfing return with tilt at national pitch and putt championship

Golf has always been a big part of Tim Daykin's life.
He first started playing in 1986 after joining Neangar Park Golf Club and it wasn't long before his handicap plummeted with it peaking at plus one in the early 90s.
Daykin continued to play for years and became a key player on several Central Victoria pennant teams.
In recent years he's taken a step back from the sport as family life slowly became priority but now that he has more time on his hands golf is back at the forefront.
To ease himself back into the game he's mainly been playing on Neangar Park's par-27 pitch and putt course, which is also this weekend's location for the 2022 Australian Open Pitch and Putt Championship.
As soon as the event was put on the calendar, it was a no-brainer for Daykin to challenge himself.
"I've been loving playing on the pitch and putt course as it only takes 40 minutes to rock around and there's plenty of chances for a few birdies which makes it exciting," he said.
One aspect of playing the shortened course which Daykin enjoys is the pressure it puts on accurate shots with wedge play and putts.
"They are the scoring clubs," he said.
"It's all about knocking it close and then sinking some putts to get under par.
"Ahead of the championship this weekend my main focus has been working out the correct distances for each hole and mastering the greens as some have big slopes to them."
The idea to bring the Aus Open Pitch and Putt Championship to Neangar was the idea of former club president Phil DeArauguo.
The plan for the project was to create a course that's fun for all ages and abilities and an opportunity for those who have always wanted to try golf, but find the task of playing nine or 18 holes of real golf daunting, expensive and/or time consuming.
DeAraugo spent years helping plan and design the course which this weekend will see host its biggest event to date.
"The Open has been running for around a decade or so and I was very keen to bring it to Bendigo," DeAraugo said.
"It's a good chance to test the course as we'll have two experienced pitch and putt players in the field, James Rogerson and Marc Fisher.
"As it stands we'll have a small but quality field."
The course, with holes varying in length from 45 to 80 metres, was officially opened in October and has become a popular feature of Neangar's facilities.
DeAraugo said the course's challenging layout had the ability to test even the best golfers.
"The two water holes in particular, the second and fifth will be quite challenging," he said.
"They certainly have a little bit of a 12th at Augusta National vibe to them."
The event will be held on both Saturday and Sunday at Neangar Park.
The action gets underway with rounds one and two on Saturday which will see players take on 36-holes of stroke play.
They will then return to the course first thing Sunday morning for the final round which will be played over 18 holes.
Spectators are allowed to attend and for further information on competing please contact Neangar Park at (03) 5446 8223.
