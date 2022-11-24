Bendigo Advertiser

Melbourne Vixens to host netball festival in Bendigo

Updated November 24 2022 - 5:39pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red Energy Arena is expected to be packed for February's netball festival.

Bendigo will stage a festival of netball in February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.