Melbourne Vixens to host netball festival in Bendigo

Bendigo will stage a festival of netball in February.
Super Netball power the Melbourne Vixens will host the Giants, Adelaide Thunderbirds and Sunshine Coast Lightning in a two-day pre-season tournament at Red Energy Arena on the weekend of February 10-11.
The weekend will start with a Victorian Men's League match before the Giants play the Thunderbirds and the Vixens battle the Lightning.
On Sunday, the Thunderbirds face the Lightning and the Vixens take on the Giants.
There will also be plenty of off-court action - Netball Victoria will co-ordinate a series of community activities across the weekend, giving local netball fans a chance to meet some of their favourite Vixens athletes, and run netball programs throughout the school term to help bring our game to the next generation of Victorian netballers.
The festival of netball also caters for aspiring umpires and coaches with numerous courses on offer across the weekend to give participants a hands-on experience.
"We're excited to be heading to Bendigo as part of our pre-season preparations, and we're looking forward to competing against quality opposition ahead of the 2023 season," general manager Vixens performance and pathways Megan Simpson said.
"It's a great opportunity to bring elite netball events to regional areas, showcasing the Melbourne Vixens and enabling athletes to engage with our Victorian netball community."
Bendigo has a strong association with the Vixens. The club held a similar pre-season tournament and clinics in March, 2019.
"The City of Greater Bendigo is delighted to welcome back the incredibly talented Melbourne Vixens to Bendigo next February for what promises to be an action-packed netball festival at our world-class facilities,"
CGB manager tourism and major events Terry Karamaloudis said.
"Our passionate netball community will love watching the Vixens in these pre-season games and jump at the chance to meet their idols at community activities taking place during the blockbuster weekend."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.