HDFNL: Elmore bulks up ruck stocks with additions of Russell, Kyne for 2023

ELMORE coach Dylan Friedberger is looking forward to unleashing a new ruck tandem in the Heathcote District league next year following the additions of Daniel Russell and Jarrad Kyne.
With Russell and Kyne joining the Bloods as ruckmen, the flow-on effect will be the opportunity for Elmore to add some strength to its defence by playing Dylan Gordon at full-back.
Russell and Kyne both join the Bloods from Goulburn Valley league club Rochester.
Russell is no stranger to the HDFNL having previously played with Heathcote, which included representing the league in inter-league in 2013, while Kyne has a basketball background.
"Dan and Jarrad are best mates and wanted to continue playing together, so we're rapt to have them," Friedberger said on Thursday.
"With Dan and Jarrad signing we will be able to play Dylan Gordon at full-back, which is his preferred position. We've had to play him out of position in the ruck the past couple of years, so he will slot back into defence for us.
"We'll play Dan and Jarrad as a ruck tandem... Jarrad is about 205cms, can run really well and has a nice tap on him and I'm really excited to see him develop."
Also joining the Bloods from Rochester is former Bendigo Pioneer Nathan Kay, who will be a key cog in the Elmore engine room.
As well as previously being on the Pioneers list Kay has also had VFL experience with North Melbourne.
"We've been wanting to add in some more A grade talent into the list and Nathan is that," Friedberger said.
"We've done really well in terms of our retention with the only player we've lost Tannar Cerone, who is going home to Lancaster.
"So with really good retention our target has been on getting in some A grade talent and we're happy with what we've been able to do so far."
Other recruits for the Bloods include forward Jordan Buckley from the Ararat Eagles in the Mininera District league.
Buckley kicked 57 goals in 13 games for the Eagles this year and will add to a Bloods' forward line that was heavily reliant this year on Darcy Laffy.
Laffy kicked 53 goals this year for the Bloods, whose next best return in front of goal was Kyle Armstrong with just 12.
"We obviously needed some more goalkicking power to support Darcy," said Friedberger, who after being restricted to just four games this year after copping a pair of head knocks will return to the forward line next season.
Jake Styles from Violet Town has also signed with the Bloods with the ability to play at either end, while Elmore has also added midfielder Mychael Baker from Bridgewater.
"We've still got a few other players that we're waiting on answers from and, hopefully, in the next week or so we will have all our recruiting finalised," Friedberger said.
Elmore will begin pre-season training this Monday night.
The Bloods, who won their last premiership in 2007, are coming off a 3-13 record and seventh-placed finish this year.
Elsewhere in the HDFNL, reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United has announced star ruckman and dual Cheatley medallist Tyler Phillips has re-signed.
Phillips has won the past two Cheatley medals, including with a monster tally of 34 votes this year when he polled in 14 of the Cats' 16 home and away games.
The Cats have had a coaching change in the off-season with Stacy Fiske taking over from Brodie Collins, who stepped down after the premiership.
North Bendigo has added the well-traveled Rhys Healey to its recruiting list.
Former Melbourne rookie and dual Eaglehawk premiership player Healey has spent the past two years playing with Lake Boga in the Central Murray league.
Midfielder/forward Healey has previously played in the HDFNL with Elmore in 2019 and joins a list of Bulldogs' recruits that includes three-time Strathfieldsaye premiership player Jake Hall, Ben Knight, Billy Robertson, Lachie Furness, Layton Ross, Pat Bogers and Jordan Quirk.
And North Central league club Charlton has announced the signing of Mount Pleasant's Travis Baird.
Baird, 36, has spent the past three years with Mount Pleasant and was one of the Blues' best players in their grand final loss in September to LBU.
Baird kicked four of Mount Pleasant's 10 goals in their 20-point grand final loss to the Cats.
Baird previously played with Charlton in 2014 - a season in which he kicked 29 goals and the Navies lost the grand final to Wedderburn by one point in extra time.
