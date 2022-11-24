Up to 300 trucks from all over Australia will gather in Castlemaine this weekend for the biggest regional truck show in Victoria.
The 2022 HHA and Larsen's Castlemaine Rotary Truck Show is on at the Campbell's Creek Recreation Reserve and an exciting show is planned, according to the show's director Kerry Anderson.
"I've been fielding calls from Adelaide, Queensland and people who have never come before so I'm a bit worried - I might have to start capping judging numbers," Ms Anderson said.
As well as judging the best trucks, the weekend will also feature live music. The Country & Rock 'n' Roll Music Road Show starring Peter Coad OAM, the Coad Sisters, and the Jim Hermel Band is sure to be a hit.
Ms Anderson said the band was a regular at the Tamworth Music Festival and performed across Australia.
"They have quite a big following and this will be their first appearance in Castlemaine," she said.
"The big thing this year is the live music on stage all weekend. Our host Miss Minnie Trucker will be introducing Tamworth graduates Craig Lloyd and Elisha Francesca to the stage."
A resident of the Macedon Ranges, Lloyd recently had his latest single rank third on the country music charts while Francesca is an emerging singer-songwriter based in Melbourne.
There's also a historical display of transport over the years and there are plenty of activities for the kids. Local entertainer Tim Tim has a range of fun activities lined up both days and there will also be face painting, a jumping castle, and a chair ride to keep the young ones entertained for hours at no cost.
The truck show is in its 34th year and is a big fundraiser for local community projects and youth scholarships administered by the Rotary Club of Castlemaine.
"This year we will also be offering overseas support to Ukraine through Rotary International and locally we will helping with flood relief for people in Rochester and Echuca," Ms Anderson said.
"We are so appreciative of the support of the (transport) industry and a lot of businesses in Bendigo have donated to the show which makes it run pretty cost effective.
"We also have over 100 volunteers from schools, kindergartens and scouts which we donate to so it's a fundraising event for them as well.
"And we would like to thank people for their patience at the biggest traffic bank-up in Castlemaine for the year with the truck convoy. We promise we will get them parked and off the road as quickly as possible."
Gates open at 10am on Saturday, November 26 with food stalls and a range of activities and marquees scattered among the impressive array of trucks throughout the day.
The Country & Rock 'n' Roll Music Road Show will be on stage from 5pm to 8pm on the Saturday evening and again on Sunday from 10.30am to 2pm.
The truck convoy winds its way through Castlemaine and Campbells Creek from 9am on Sunday, November 27.
Gates open to the Campbell's Creek Recreation Reserve at 10am again on Sunday with trophies presented at 3pm.
Admission is $15 adults or $25 family with children under 16 admitted free.
For further on the program and online ticket sales, go to: castlemainetruckshow.com
