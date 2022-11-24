Bendigo Advertiser
Castlemaine Rotary Truck Show ready for big weekend

DC
By David Chapman
November 25 2022 - 10:30am, first published November 24 2022 - 11:30am
An impressive display of trucks are on their way to the Castlemaine Rotary Truck Show this weekend. Picture is supplied.

Up to 300 trucks from all over Australia will gather in Castlemaine this weekend for the biggest regional truck show in Victoria.

