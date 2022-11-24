MINERS want to explore land ringing Bendigo in another sign the industry is not prepared to abandon the fabled goldfield running through the area.
Falcon Metals wants to swoop north, south and west of Bendigo, including land near the Kangaroo Flat and Eaglehawk mining sites abandoned during last year's collapse of unrelated company GBM Gold.
That company's demise may have destroyed any chance of mining directly under Bendigo - regulators are blocking up the last remaining portal underground from Kangaroo Flat.
Falcon Metals wants to spend five years drilling and gathering soil samples including on farms and the Bendigo Regional Park, subject to regulatory approvals and permissions from landholders.
The company has been scouring one of the largest Bendigo zone land holdings of any in the industry since last December, when it demerged from Chalice Mining Limited.
Much of its 5000 square kilometres of exploration land is north of Bendigo, where ancient flood plans linked to the Murray River and a lost inland sea.
Both laid silt on top of potentially gold-bearing rock over millennia, making it virtually undiscoverable without modern exploration techniques.
Some of that land sits within the new zone Falcon Metals wants to explore.
The zone's boundaries have been drawn to deliberately exclude built up areas of Bendigo.
Victorian regulator Earth Resources Regulation wants public feedback on whether to grant Falcon Metals an exploration licence.
The company would need separate permissions to dig shafts and extract commercial amounts of minerals. That would only become a possibility after years of lighter exploration.
Victoria has about as much gold left underground as miners have extracted since the 1850s Gold Rush, the Minerals Council of Australia says.
Meanwhile, liquidators appear to still be in charge at GBM Gold, the last company to have had the right to mine underneath Bendigo.
They were appointed last year to work out what to do with multiple assets.
Earth Resources Regulation wants to rehabilitate GBM Gold's idle mining sites in Kangaroo Flat and Woodvale.
Work has started at Kangaroo Flat, a spokesperson said.
"Construction works continue to close the mine entrance and we have started the process for disposing of assets abandoned by the former licensee," they said.
"Earth Resources Regulation continues to monitor and manage the site under the guidance of EPA-accredited environmental auditors.
"This work includes determining next steps in the rehabilitation program."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.