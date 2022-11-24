Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

New miners eye Bendigo outskirts after GBM Gold collapse

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated November 26 2022 - 8:03pm, first published November 24 2022 - 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flecks of gold found underneath central Victoria as explorers scoured new areas. Picture by Darren Howe.

MINERS want to explore land ringing Bendigo in another sign the industry is not prepared to abandon the fabled goldfield running through the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.