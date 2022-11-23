Dreamin' Demon: Former Pioneer Zanker eyes another shot at AFLW premiership

Melbourne Demons have another shot at AFLW premiership glory this weekend after their heart-breaking grand final loss last season against the Adelaide Crows.
On Sunday the Demons squad, which includes Former Bendigo Pioneer Eden Zanker, are heading north to Queensland for the AFLW Premiership match against the Brisbane Lions.
"There's no doubt that we are super excited for the weekend ahead," Zanker said.
"We're embracing the opportunity at another shot at winning a grand final and we're really happy with the position we've put ourselves in ahead of the match."
Demons were contenders in the sixth season grand final held earlier this year when they were defeated by Adelaide, final result 4.5 (29) over 2.4 (16).
"We've been in this position before and we know what it feels like to lose a grand final," Zanker said.
"We definitely don't want to be feeling that again.
"We're going to go up to Brisbane, give it our all as we believe that we have the tools to get the job done - but we also know nothing is a given in this competition."
Melbourne's journey to the premiership match includes a redeeming 21-point win over the Crows in the qualifying final, followed by a 5.3 (33) to 2.4 (16) triumph over North Melbourne last weekend in the preliminary clash at Ikon Park.
Brisbane's path to the premiership match involved a 17-point win over Richmond, followed by a 23-point win over the Crows last weekend.
Now that the Demons are back in prime position, they don't want to let this premiership chance slip away from their grasp.
"Different opposition, different venue...we've learned a lot from last season's grand final loss. We just didn't play the way we had trained."
"It was disappointing to come to a game where we wanted to put everything on the line and that particular day we just didn't
"The main learning was that our best footy is good enough but when we shy away from our strengths that's when we get sidetracked
"At the end of the day we need to stick to what works for us."
The Demons' last encounter against the Lions came back in round four with Brisbane locking in a 6.6 (42) over 4.3 (27) victory.
"We have plenty of respect for Brisbane as they are an amazingly talented side," Zanker said.
"We've reflected on the game earlier this year when they clipped us and the good part of that experience is that we've been fine-tuning the parts of our game that we feel we didn't do particularly well.
"We're both very competitive sides and I feel like Sunday is going to be a whole new ball game."
Zanker's path to the AFLW was short but productive and was Melbourne's sixth pick in the 2017 Draft.
She came to light after playing a handful of games for the Bendigo Pioneers and was quickly touted as a player that was destined to make it to the top.
Former Pioneers coach Shawn McCormick said Zanker was "plucked from the clouds" on her journey to becoming a professional.
"Eden came in quite late during that season and from the moment she was in there's no doubt she was destined to forge a really good career in footy," he said.
"Her size and body type showed she had all of the attributes to succeed. Paired with her skill-set there was no surprise when she was drafted."
Zanker praised her short but sweet experience playing with the Pioneers.
"The Pioneers is where it all started as they played a huge role in getting me to where I am today.
"They are an amazing club to learn from and also super competitive which helped me make that step across to playing in the AFLW with the Demons.
"They launched my career and I will always be grateful to the Pioneers for what they've done."
In addition, another Bendigo connection to the Demons is Jordan Ivey who also grew up in Central Victoria.
The Demons head into the match at full strength and relieved that key forward Tayla Harris has been cleared after a preliminary final injury sustained during the preliminary against North Melbourne.
Melbourne v Brisbane, 2.40pm AEDT on Sunday at Brighton Homes Arena, Brisbane.
