VICTORIA'S next government must start "urgent" reforms on mineral exploration, a peak mining group says after pouring over election commitments.
That would help central Victoria get more high paying jobs amid a rush to explore under the state, the Minerals Council of Australia says.
It wants the next government to "modernise" the licences given to miners to explore for gold, change timeframes and reform a "high gold tax".
Both the Coalition and Labor have promised to review Victoria's mining laws.
That could help companies searching for the next Fosterville gold mine.
The Agnico Eagle operation north of Axedale is the biggest in Victoria and industry insiders say its recent success has fueled investor demand for exploration.
It has helped make Bendigo an increasingly important hub for explorers and support industries over the past decade.
Victorian mines now spend $50 million on goods and services from 520 local businesses, along with $90 million in wages, according to the Minerals Council.
Victoria has about as much gold left underground as miners have extracted since the 1850s Gold Rush, it says.
It can also cash in on other resources like antimony, mineral sands, rare earths and copper, it says.
The Minerals Council's comments come as the planning minister intervenes in Victorian councils' planning schemes to ease restrictions on extractive industries.
Victoria is grappling with quarry material shortfalls following widespread flooding this spring and the government is lifting planning restrictions on opening hours for up to 12 months.
It has used powers granted to the state's planning minister to step in without wider consultations, arguing changes are needed swiftly given the flooding emergency.
"In emergencies, road repairs are urgently needed to re-connect communities and get people and freight moving across the state," the government said in a document outlining reasons for the intervention.
"Construction materials sourced from quarries are required to construct, repair, and maintain roads."
The government says it will help rebuild roads "and provide access to hospitals, schools, recreation and other community services and amenities.
"It will also reconnect regional communities. to vital social services through rehabilitation of Victoria's regional road network post emergency."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
