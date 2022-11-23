Former Bendigo junior cricketer Sam Elliott picked to make Shield debut

FLASHBACK: Elliott brothers in hot form
FORMER Bendigo junior cricketer Sam Elliott is making his Sheffield Shield debut for Victoria and has his first wicket.
Elliott, who played both juniors and some second XI cricket with the Goers while living in Bendigo, made the final 11 for the Victorian team playing Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield match that started at the MCG on Thursday.
Bowler Elliott, 22, is Victorian Sheffield Shield player No.871 and was presented his cap by his father - and former Australian and Victorian batsman - Matthew Elliott.
Victoria was bowled out for 121 batting first.
Opening the bowling for Victoria in reply, Elliott was quick to make his mark with the ball taking two wickets inside his first five overs.
Elliott dismissed both Tasmanian openers Caleb Jewell (c Will Sutherland, 5) and Tim Ward (caught and bowled, 4).
In other cricket news, Maryborough's Cam McClure has signed with the Melbourne Stars for the upcoming Big Bash League season.
"I'm absolutely rapt to join the Melbourne Stars and can't wait to experience the Big Bash for the first time," said McClure, who is also playing in the Sheffield Shield game against Tasmania.
"It's an exciting time to be at the Stars with internationals like Trent Boult and Luke Wood to learn from, as well as Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis."
Elliott is also in the Stars' BBL squad.
The Stars begin their BBL campaign on Friday, December 16, against the Hobart Hurricanes at the MCG.
Meanwhile, all Emu Valley Cricket Association players will wear orange ribbons this weekend for what has become the annual "Against Family Violence" round.
"It's an opportunity to help promote awareness in the community about the need to alleviate family violence," EVCA president Ron Gray said on Thursday.
"Cricket clubs and associations are like a family and we know we would not tolerate any violence in our clubs, whether that is physical, mental or social media bullying.
"Each player and official shall wear orange ribbons this weekend to show our commitment to raise awareness of this cause and help in a small way to eradicate this behaviour."
The showcase game of the round will be the match between Spring Gully and Marong, who will play for the "Against Family Violence" perpetual cup.
It's a Saturday-Sunday round this weekend.
