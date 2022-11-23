Athletes set to shine under Friday night lights

HAMMERS will be flying as dusk settles for Friday night's start to Athletics Bendigo's field and track action at Flora Hill's Retreat Road complex.
It's a catch-up of the third round of Athletics Victoria Shield League, which was cancelled on October 22 because of the storm threat across Bendigo.
A tally of 119 entries, led by Eaglehawk on 46, was received for Friday's meet.
The Hawks were third in last Saturday's round and will be fighting to hold their place in the top five of premier division.
Keen rivals in division two, Bendigo Harriers and South Bendigo will be represented by squads of 32 and 26 athletes.
University's list of seven for this meet includes distance running stars James Trew and Billy Meade, along with David and Phoebe Lonsdale, and club president Ross Douglas.
Four athletes will compete on invitational basis, while the meet has also drawn entrants from Athletics Chilwell and Diamond Valley.
First of two hammer flights will begin at 6pm.
Gun hammer throwers include Eaglehawk's Olivia and Craig Graham, Bendigo Harriers' Hannah Greenman and Haylee Stubbs, and South Bendigo's Kai and Jemma Norton.
Track action starts with the distance hurdles of 400m and 200m at 6.30pm.
The 200m heats will be followed by the 800m.
Other disciplines to be run are the 3000m and 4 x 400m relays.
There will be three flights of high jump and long jump, and four flights of the popular discus event.
Non-scoring events are the 100m dash and 1500m walk.
Key members of Eaglehawk's squad include the Beaton clan, Jorja Morrison, Cameron Smith, Kathryn Heagney, Daniel and Dave Chisholm, Terry Hicks, the Kadri family, :Lewis and Millie McIntosh, Marsh twins, and Hattingh sisters.
South Bendigo will look for high scores from the likes of the Norton family, Oliver Muggleton, Emma Berg, Carol Coad, Joan Self, Rhys Hansen, Greg Hilson, Amber Fox and Debby Kirne.
The Harriers squad includes Jake and Monique Gavriliadis, Evans clan, Anne Buckley, Jackson Eadon, Hailey and Scott Stubbs, Yvette Palmer, Lachlan Carr, Eliza Coutts, Rebecca Soulsby, Hunter Gill, Eric Baker, Geoff Jordan, Tiffany Bussem-Jorgensen and Geoff Shaw.
