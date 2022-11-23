Bendigo Advertiser

Athletes set to shine under Friday night lights

Updated November 24 2022 - 9:43am, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lewis McIntosh competes in a heat of the men's 200m last Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe.

HAMMERS will be flying as dusk settles for Friday night's start to Athletics Bendigo's field and track action at Flora Hill's Retreat Road complex.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.