Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Daniels helps Australia lock in semi-final spot at FIBA Championships

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 24 2022 - 3:56pm, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dash Daniels goes for a lay up while under pressure from Samoa's Deacon Kinlyside during Australia's commanding 107-point win on Monday. Picture FIBA

The Australian squad has progressed to the semi-finals of the FIBA Oceania Under 15 Championships in Guam after finishing top of their pool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.