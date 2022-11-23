Daniels helps Australia lock in semi-final spot at FIBA Championships

The Australian squad has progressed to the semi-finals of the FIBA Oceania Under 15 Championships in Guam after finishing top of their pool.
Among the squad is Bendigo's Dash Daniels who has been instrumental in helping the squad commence the tournament with a 3-0 record.
Australia started their gold-medal campaign with an opening match against tournament hosts in Guam on Monday afternoon.
The Aussies made light work of their opponents with a dominant 101-point victory, final scores 136-35.
They were back on court Tuesday and secured another triple-digit win, this time against Samoa, final result 131-24.
On Wednesday the Australians went up against their neighbours from across the ditch who presented the biggest challenge of the tournament so far.
Daniels, who top scored with 18 points, was a key player in the 11-point win over New Zealand, 100-89.
The win over NZ secured Australia's spot in Friday's semi-final and will take on the winner of the quarter-final match between Papua New Guinea and Guam.
Ahead of the business end of the tournament Daniels is currently at 17.0 points per game and 4.3 assists per game and leads efficiency at 22.7.
The grand final will be held on Saturday.
