Police in the state's north have cracked down on people defacing public spaces.
As a result of an ongoing investigation, officers executed a search warrant at an address in Kyabram on Wednesday morning.
Numerous items police believe may be linked to a recent spate of graffiti in the town and surrounds were seized in the process.
A 20-year-old Kyabram male was also arrested.
He has been charged and bailed to appear at the Echuca Magistrates' Court on February 14, 2023.
This is part of an ongoing investigation and police expect to make further arrests in the future.
If you have any information that may assist, you are encouraged to contact Kyabram Police on 5853 1777 or crimestoppersvic.com.au on 1800 333 000.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
