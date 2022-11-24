Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Police charge Kyabram man following spate of graffiti incidents

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 24 2022 - 6:26pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Jim Aldersey

Police in the state's north have cracked down on people defacing public spaces.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.