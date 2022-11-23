One taken to hospital, five others affected following Maryborough chemical spill

UPDATED 7.44pm
One man has been taken to hospital and five others reported symptoms following a chemical spill at Sutton Tools in Maryborough on Wednesday afternoon.
The CFA was called in following the trichlorethylene spill at the Sutton Rd premises soon after 5.30pm.
The five staff members who were less seriously affected were reportedly suffering headaches.
Ambulance Victoria said they were called to the incident just before 6.30pm and one patient in a stable condition was taken to Bendigo hospital.
Five other patients were being assessed on scene and appeared not to need treatment, a spokesperson said.
A worker at the business declined to comment on the incident when contacted on Wednesday evening.
