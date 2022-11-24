Stop sexual violence before it starts Advertising Feature

Taking a stand against sexual assault and gendered violence at Bendigo's March 4 Justice in 2021. Picture by Darren Howe

The Centre Against Sexual Assault Central Victoria (CASACV) is committed to the prevention of sexual violence, and seeks to contribute to building community knowledge of how to stop sexual violence and improve responses when it occurs.



CASACV initiated an applied PhD with La Trobe University to better understand the influencing factors that enable sexual violence to occur in regional and rural areas.

The research, over two and half years, has interviewed a range of stakeholders including people with lived experience and service providers to understand how sexual violence occurs.

Sexual violence is a gendered crime. Men are more likely to perpetrate violence towards women and children. While men who perpetrate sexual violence and harassment towards girls and women must be held accountable for their actions, the research found that there are multiple reasons that contribute to the occurrence of sexual violence, including actions and responses from family, friends, and how community, systems or organisations respond.

At a family and friend level, those with lived experience spoke about how family members and friends responded to disclosures of sexual abuse contributed to if they sought help or reported to police.



Often the perpetrator of sexual abuse was a family member, a close friend or a partner, and the research found in many instances families chose to disregard disclosures of sexual abuse in favour of keeping it a secret within the family or broader community.

The research also found that community members failed to respond to signs of abuse and instead turned a blind eye to signs of child vulnerability and neglect.



Those with lived experience talked about the ways in which sexual violence was endorsed or supported in their communities by the way family and friends responded following a disclosure with, "but he is a good family man" or "he does a lot for the community". Often women reported they weren't believed when they disclosed either as children or adults.

At an organisational level, service system responses displayed a chronic failure to believe women and children, to act to protect when harm was identified, instead taking a victim-blaming approach. Service responses including the legal system, police, schools, foster carers and the church often caused victim/survivors distress, and in a lot of cases exacerbated vulnerability, and exposed them to further experiences of violence.

A lack of support and appropriate responses from family, community and services to women and children that disclose resulted in violence being normalised within women's lives which lead to women experiencing violence from intimate partners later in their life. The connection between childhood experiences and later adult experiences is preventable.

Communities and individuals are essential in recognising and take responsibility for violence by becoming more knowledgeable and skilled in intervention and supporting social norms that prevent violence from occurring in the first place.



Child abuse is a commonly ignored experience. We all have a role in protecting children. When witnessing sexism or sexual harassment it's important to show this behaviour is not okay, support the woman involved and speak up, because doing nothing does harm.

CASACV is committed to seeing a society free of sexual violence - to join us in campaigns, awareness and capacity building, see our website or follow us on Facebook.