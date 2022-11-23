ATHLETICS: Tuesday Night Series wins for Childs, Cripps

TALENTED youngster Mila Childs and University veteran David Cripps added to their winning run in Tuesday night's round of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday night series for athletes at Flora Hill.
Action at the Retreat Road complex began with the 1000m in which Childs from Bendigo Little Athletics beat her seed time by more than eight seconds as she ran 2 1/2 laps in 3 minutes 32 seconds.
Runner-up was April Wainwright from University in 3:36 as Jackson Thatcher from Bendigo Little Athletics ran a time of 3:43 to be third.
Athletics Bendigo Region competition manager Peter Barrett said a wide range of ages was represented in each round of the 1000m.
"The younger athletes gain an opportunity to run in an event where there is photo finish and against adults, which helps in their transition to Athletics Victoria events," Barrett said.
Victorious in the Melbourne Cup run (3200m), Cripps smashed his seed time by more than 2 1/2 minutes in the 3000m.
He ran the 7 1/2 lap showdown in 11.13 as Eaglehawk's Trevor Kelly was second in 11:44.
Another of the region's rising stars, 13-year-old Grace Mulqueen was third in 12:48 to be fastest female.
Athletes to lower their seed times were Larry Abel, Richard Marchingo, Ben and Ruth Sandeman, Paul Viggers and Lisa Wilkinson.
University's Glenn McMillan did an on-off run throughout the 5000m where the pace was high for a lap or then dropped.
The University runner ran the 12 1/2 laps in 18.22.
Meanwhile, athletes will race the 1000m distance in Thursday night's second leg of the Bendigo Athletics Club's distance series at the Retreat Road track.
Race sponsor is Peter Hayes, a long-time photo-finish official with Athletics Bendigo who also does a power of work for BAC and Parkrun.
A field of 23 contested the opening run in the 10-leg series in which Kade McCay from Bendigo Harriers marked his return to the track after living in Papua New Guinea by racing to victory in the 800m.
McCay also took fastest time honours as David Styles was runner-up and talented youngster Emily Harris was third.
Sign-up for Thursday night's race is by 6.45pm for a 7.15pm start.
Registration fee for the series is $10, and it's $5 per race.
It's the 36th running of the series, which is usually held in conjuction with the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track racing at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
Upgrades of the infield at the Barnard Street venue have meant a switch in venue for athletics until the works are completed.
In each heat there is prizemoney awarded to first, second, third and fastest.
All athletes vie for aggregate points from which the top 15 qualify for the George Flack final (1000m) in March.
Other awards up for grabs are the John Burke Memorial trophy for the most consistent. A club award in which Bendigo University leads after round one will be presented for the first time this season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.