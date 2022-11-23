Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo police warn motorists to take care during this high risk period

By Petula Bowa
Updated November 23 2022 - 5:43pm, first published 4:00pm
Desperate safety plea by police to avoid '11 lives lost in 11 days' repeat

Police are appealing to the public to drive with extra caution and vigilance as we head into a busy holiday and summer period which will see a greater number of motorists on the roads.

