Desperate safety plea by police to avoid '11 lives lost in 11 days' repeat

Police are appealing to the public to drive with extra caution and vigilance as we head into a busy holiday and summer period which will see a greater number of motorists on the roads.
This critical road safety alert comes as the state enters a high-risk period for death and serious injury.
Eleven lives were lost in 11 days at the same time last year and police are concerned about a repeat, as traffic volumes increase and wild spring weather continues to cause hazardous driving conditions.
Bendigo Highway Patrol Sergeant Mick McCrann said motorists needed to consider the current conditions of road surfaces after recent floods.
"This time of year sees the risk of tired drivers commuting on unfamiliar roads when more alcohol tends to be consumed with work functions and Christmas functions," he said.
Sgt McCrann said police advise motorists to make sure they were fit to drive, as well as their friends and family.
Police urge motorists to plan a route, take adequate rest breaks, and pay attention to the conditions of the roads as they have been affected by less than ideal weather including recent floods and unusually fast changing weather conditions.
Last year, distraction - including mobile phone use - were cited as the most common underlying factor in collisions during the period of concern, spanning from November 22 to December 2, 2022.
Poor compliance with common road rules, such as failing to give way and failing to keep left, were also contributing factors to fatal collisions during this period.
More than half of the collisions occurred on regional roads, and older drivers were over-represented in the figures, with one third of collisions involving a driver aged over 65.
"A significant portion of our collisions occur at intersections so please take a few extra seconds to ensure it is clear to proceed," Sgt McCrann said.
Police want to avoid a repeat of these concerning road trauma trends and urge motorists to take extra care, with December considered one of the highest-risk periods on Victorian roads for collisions.
Police will increase their enforcement efforts and remain highly visible on roads throughout December, with a state-wide road policing operation to come into effect prior to Christmas.
Alcohol and drug testing efforts will also be increased and motorists are reminded to plan ahead when attending social events during the festive period.
"We are entering a particularly high-risk period on Victorian roads that saw 11 live lost in 11 days last year. Now is not the time to be complacent when getting behind the wheel," Acting Assistant Commissioner Road Policing Justin Goldsmith said.
"Police will be doing everything they can to reduce road trauma during this high-risk period, but we need everyone to do their bit."
For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.
