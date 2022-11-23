Former emergency service call-taker Ben Mihail believes the state's health system is "completely broken" and its education, farming and emergency services sectors need attention. Mr Mihail, who also ran for One Nation in the federal election, thinks the party has "the right balance of passion and policy to get [the] country back on track". One Nation's Victorian policies include more transparency and accountability from government, more "state-building infrastructure", less council red tape around the release of residential land, a ban on residential property sales to foreign owners, more natural gas exploitation and more coal-fired power.