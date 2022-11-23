Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Snapshot: Bendigo East district's seven candidates

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 23 2022 - 2:51pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Vyonne McLelland-Howe, Animal Justice Party

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.