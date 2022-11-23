Vyonne McLelland-Howe, Animal Justice Party
Former family lawyer Vyonee McLelland-Howe says the Animal Justice Party has a full set of policies on "people and the planet" as well as animals. A member of the Bendigo branch of the Australian Conservation Foundation, the Wildlife Rescue and Information Network (WRIN) and the Friends of Riley Street Natural Reserve group, Ms McLelland has a keen interest in bushland regeneration and the creation of wildlife corridors and is also focused on the conversion of the Wellsford State Forest into a national park.
Darin Schade, Liberal
Former financial services sector executive and consultant Darin Schade stood earlier this year for the federal seat of Bendigo, and in 2018 for the state seat of Melbourne. Mr Schade, who now runs an environmental education business with his wife and lives between Bendigo and Melbourne, lists as his main priorities roads, health and government integrity. He believes the Coalition's pledge to increase annual road maintenance funding from $600 million to $1 billion annually would be significant for rural Victoria and wants to see the independent broad-based anti-corruption commission (IBAC) "totally reformed".
Ben Mihail, Pauline Hanson's One Nation
Former emergency service call-taker Ben Mihail believes the state's health system is "completely broken" and its education, farming and emergency services sectors need attention. Mr Mihail, who also ran for One Nation in the federal election, thinks the party has "the right balance of passion and policy to get [the] country back on track". One Nation's Victorian policies include more transparency and accountability from government, more "state-building infrastructure", less council red tape around the release of residential land, a ban on residential property sales to foreign owners, more natural gas exploitation and more coal-fired power.
Evelyn Keetelar, Family First Victoria
Self-funded retiree and former farm manager Evelyn Keetelaar, who is running for Family First, supports the fight against "radical political correctness", the aim of getting "gender-fluid teaching" out of schools and "freedom of speech and religion".
Michael Tolhurst, Greens
Civil engineer and water expert Michael Tolhurst believes the Victorian government needs to do a lot more on climate change, including investing in more new energy technologies. Since joining the Greens five years ago he has been an active campaigner at federal, state and local elections but is running as a candidate for the first time. A father of two young children, Mr Tolhurst is concerned about the lack of affordable housing locally and the protection of the Wellsford forest.
James Laurie, independent
"Proud Australian" and "active member of the Bendigo community" Jame Laurie believes citizens rights were stripped away in the government's handling of the pandemic, which prompted him to run as an independent in the federal election. The basketball coach and occasional Santa Claus lists his priorities as addressing "cost and supply of energy" and cost of living, supporting "small business and farmers rights" and tax reform, and "abolishing indoctrination and transitioning of children in schools". He also supports Australian made products and "freedom of speech, religion and assembly".
Jacinta Allan
Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan also holds portfolios for transport infrastructure, the suburban rail loop and the Commonwealth Games but says she has a strong focus on her local electorate, where she grew up and is raising her family. Ms Allan says strong employment in Bendigo is a key priority and cites major projects such as the GovHub and law courts as examples of government investment which is important for growth of the region. When she won Bendigo East in 1999 Ms Allan become the youngest female parliamentarian in Victoria.
