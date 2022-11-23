Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Health unveils new machine with 3D imaging to help diagnose melanoma quicker

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 24 2022 - 7:43am, first published November 23 2022 - 3:30pm
The machine's first patient Dominique Trickey who is hoping this technology will help many people in the community. Picture by Alex Gretgrix

Bendigo is now one of a few communities offering the latest high-tech machinery that aims to help reduce the number of melanoma cases in the region.

