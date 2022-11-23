Bendigo is now one of a few communities offering the latest high-tech machinery that aims to help reduce the number of melanoma cases in the region.
And after caring for her husband with stage four metastatic melanoma, carer, and first patient to use the machine, Dominique Trickey hopes the new 3D total body photography will help others.
"I hope one day, people in regional Victoria will have better access to diagnostic tools for melanoma and other skin cancers," Ms Trickey said.
Bendigo Health has been chosen as one of five sites in Victoria to take part in an Australian Centre of Excellence in Melanoma Imaging and Diagnosis (ACEMID) cohort study.
As part of this trial, the hospital will be home to a machine used to map any suspicious moles or lesions using artificial intelligence.
Cancer Centre Clinical Research co-ordinator Amy Clark said it would be a "great mechanism for prescreening".
"It will be able to tell us there might be something of a body that needs a closer look at," she said.
"If that's the case, then we take a close up dermoscopic image and it's reviewed by a dermatologist.
"We do have full-body imaging happening at the moment, but it's not Medicare funded and only gives us a 2D image."
Ms Clark said trials like this would be a way of combating the high incidence of melanoma cases in the region.
"Australia has the highest rate of the disease in the world, apart from New Zealand," she said.
"Having this new technology is quick and efficient way of getting some melanoma screening into the community.
"It's great for Bendigo, great for the regions and for us to be able to participate in this country-wide study is really exciting."
Participants will be asked to participate in 3D total body photography every six, 12 or 24 months for the the year study duration based on their melanoma risk.
The trial is open to anyone at any stage of their cancer journey and is completely voluntary.
"People are stratified according to their risk of melanoma," Ms Clark said.
"If people have already had a melanoma, that puts them in the high risk of recurrence.
"So those people are coming every six months, then we have an algorithm that determines your risk if you haven't had a melanoma, if you've had a different type of skin cancer, you're either very high moderate or low risk and then people return to have repeat imaging according to that criteria."
Ms Trickey urged anyone with any worries about their skin to go get it checked, no matter what.
"Don't hesitate, it's important that if anything looks odd, just go to a GP or dermatologist and get it checked out," she said.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
