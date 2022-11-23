Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Eyes on the prize ahead of Australian PGA Championship

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 23 2022 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert tees up in this week's Australian PGA Championship hosted by the Royal Queensland Golf Club. Picture by PGA AUSTRALIA

Lucas Herbert is back on home soil for the Australian summer of golf.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.