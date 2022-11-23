Eyes on the prize ahead of Australian PGA Championship

Lucas Herbert is back on home soil for the Australian summer of golf.
The 26-year-old is among a star-studded field of professionals that will swing into action on Thursday for round one of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club.
"It's shaping up to be a good summer of golf," Herbert said.
"The Aus Open and PGA Championship have most of the best Australian players back home to play at some really good venues.
"The Aussie public hasn't seen elite level tournament golf like this since the President's Cup (2019)."
Following the event in Queensland this week, the tour then travels south for the Australian Open to be held at Kingston Heath and Victoria golf clubs.
Herbert is a three-time winner across multiple tours after taking victory at the 2020 Dubai Desert Classic, followed by wins in 2021 at the Irish Open and Bermuda Championship.
His wins cover three continents - Asia, Europe and North America - and he would love to add Australia.
"I always think I have a good chance to win events when I come back," he said.
"Whether I am playing at Royal Queensland or Neangar Park, I like to think my game is at a high enough level now that it doesn't matter what course I am on."
Fellow Australians that have made the trip back home for the summer of golf include 2022 Greg Norman Medal winner Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman and Min Woo Lee.
Smith is back in his native state after the biggest year of his career which includes winning the 150th Open Championship at golf's spiritual home - the Old Course at St Andrews.
"I know that Cam will be down here trying to win and he's someone I'd love to go up against on the back nine of a Sunday," Herbert said.
Both the Australian PGA and Australian Open are co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour and mark the first events of the season.
"It's the start of the European season and I'd love to get that off to a good start," Herbert said.
Herbert starts his winning campaign at 12:10pm AEDT alongside Ogilvy and Jason Scrivener.
Fellow Bendigo golfer Andrew Martin is also in action and will tee up at 12:20pm AEDT with Connor McKinney and John Parry.
