Stage 29 Studios will host Synergy at Bendigo's Ulumbarra Theatre on Saturday, November 26

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated November 25 2022 - 10:18am, first published 10:00am
Bendigo Dance School Stage 29 Studios will present 'Synergy' - an energetic dance celebration of our passions, dreams and aspirations - at Ulumbarra Theatre this weekend. Picture by DARREN HOWE

More than 250 dance students aged between 18 months and 65 years will take to the Ulumbarra Theatre stage this weekend.

Local News

