More than 250 dance students aged between 18 months and 65 years will take to the Ulumbarra Theatre stage this weekend.
Stage 29 Studios will host Synergy on Saturday evening - its first major performance since it incorporated the Sharon Saunders Dancers in May.
Owner and director Jenny Turner said there was a lot of excitement through the studios ahead of the performance on Saturday night.
Read more:
"We are all really looking forward to it," she said.
"We have had a couple of cabaret shows at the studio through September but it will be our first big dance with all our students.
"There will be about 250 students taking to the stage and we have sold more than 600 tickets which is quite huge.
"We have classical, jazz, contemporary, heels, tap and pre-schoolers doing their numbers.
"It's more than just recital, it's a big performance with fantastic lighting and projections. The kids have all been working really hard."
Ms Turner said Synergy reflects the work the studios has put in this year.
"It reflects our teamwork to get the studio through the busy year we had," she said.
"The show is about teamwork, unity and caring. A lot of people suffered anxiety issues from lockdowns and COVID, so it is about bringing people together."
Joining the Stage 29 Studios performers will be with special guests Rob and Sil from Motion Dance Studio in Bendigo and local performer Polly Filla.
"Everyone has been madly rehearsing. Our studio is the the right width and length to represent (the Ulumbarra stage)," Ms Turner said.
"Most of us have performed on there before but it will be great to again be on one big stage. I'm excited at the size of audience. Performing to that will be fabulous."
Ms Turner said she hoped the event would encourage people to sign up for 2023 classes.
"We are taking enrolments for next year as of November 28," she said. "Our term will finish on December 17 and we will come back on January 30.
"Between then we will be running workshops with special guests across central Victoria during the holiday period."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.