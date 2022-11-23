Police have apprehended a Bendigo driver caught driving at high speed, and warned the public about the dangers of speeding.
Swan Hill Highway Patrol clocked the motorist driving at a speed of 139km/h in an unregistered vehicle, at around 5:20pm yesterday on the Murray Valley Highway at Kerang.
The 24 year old probationary driver from Bendigo didn't lose any demerit points, but received two tickets worth more than $1500.
The driver will also be suspended from driving in Victoria for a period of 6 months.
