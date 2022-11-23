LAWN BOWLS: Lester ready to roll in marquee appearance for Golden Square on Sunday

FOUR-TIME Commonwealth Games medallist Barrie Lester is looking forward to imparting some of his experience onto the Golden Square Bowls Club when he takes to the green this Sunday.
Lester will play for Golden Square in its Bendigo weekend pennant home clash against Bendigo East in a huge coup for the club.
For Lester, the chance to play in Bendigo for the first time is somewhat of a homecoming given he was born in Bendigo in 1982 and lived in Wedderburn until he was 16 before moving to Lakes Entrance.
Lester steps into a Golden Square side that is living up to its pre-season expectation of being one of the competition's big improvers.
Heading into this weekend's double-header of division one matches Square sits in second position with four wins, one loss and one draw.
The game presents Lester with a chance to play alongside his brother, Tom, who has joined Golden Square this season.
"I'm really looking forward to Sunday and am honoured Bowls Victoria has given me a promotional permit, which I think is great," Lester said on Wednesday.
"With the Commonwealth Games lawn bowls being played in Bendigo in 2026, I think we might see a bit more of this.
"Anything I can impart on Sunday in terms of how I play the game... as an athlete I've got my own set of standards, so any tips I may be able to provide players in terms of managing game situations and performance is something I'll be happy to help with.
"That will be part of the clinic leading up to the game on Sunday. Hopefully, I can help people in four or five parts of their game that will help them improve as I used to when I was starting out and learning from some great players."
Lester, 40, boasts a bowls resume that includes four Commonwealth Games medals - three silver in the triples (2018, 2022) and fours (2018) and a bronze in the pairs (2006).
Lester teamed with Carl Healey and Ben Twist to claim the silver in the triples at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year.
The Australians were beaten by the English trio of Louis Ridout, Nick Brett and Jamie Chestney 14-12 in the final.
Although falling just short of that elusive gold medal, Lester is proud of the performance of he and his team-mates in winning the silver.
"It's so hard to be picked in the Australian team for the Commonwealth Games," Lester said.
"There's hundreds of thousands of bowlers who don't get anywhere near being picked for the Games, so in a way, anything after being selected is a bonus, even though the driver is obviously to win gold.
"In all of the silver medals I've won at the Commonwealth Games, I don't look at it as a case of I've lost the gold medal.
"Myself and my team-mates in all the Commonwealth Games finals have given ourselves every chance to win the gold, but it just hasn't happened on the day.
"In footy terms, it's not like in any of the finals I've played I've been 50 points up at half-time and then lost it... I've always had hard-tussle games that have been fought right to the end and just fallen short.
"At the end of the day, you walk off the green proud to have had the chance to represent your country and understanding just how big it is to win any medal.
"I also played in the fours in Birmingham and we didn't get past the sectional stage, so that was a reminder of just how hard it is to win a medal. It was disappointing we couldn't qualify out of our section in the fours, but at the same time you had to be quite happy and appreciative of the medal win in the triples.
"Medalling in the UK on the northern hemisphere greens isn't something that traditionally Australians have achieved. We became the most successful Commonwealth Games team ever in the northern hemisphere, so that was cool."
The next major event on the horizon for Lester is the World Bowls Championships on the Gold Coast in August-September next year, while in the long-term the 2026 regional Victoria Commonwealth Games is an ambition.
Lester had the honour earlier this year of receiving the Commonwealth Games Federation flag on behalf of the 2026 Victoria games during the Birmingham closing ceremony.
ROUND 1
Moama 97 def Kangaroo Flat 77
South Bendigo 81 def Eaglehawk 64
Bendigo 86 def Golden Square 80
Bendigo East 77 def Castlemaine 73
Inglewood 82 def Marong 78
ROUND 2
South Bendigo dr Golden Square
Bendigo East dr Moama
Bendigo dr Marong
Inglewood dr Castlemaine
Kangaroo Flat dr Eaglehawk
ROUND 3
Golden Square 104 def Eaglehawk 61
Bendigo East 90 def Kangaroo Flat 53
Bendigo 86 def Castlemaine 59
South Bendigo 89 def Marong 64
Inglewood dr Moama
ROUND 4
Eaglehawk 84 def Marong 54
Moama 88 def Bendigo 67
Bendigo East 83 def Inglewood 65
Golden Square 87 def Kangaroo Flat 76
Castlemaine 83 def South Bendigo 73
ROUND 5
Kangaroo Flat 96 def Inglewood 50
South Bendigo 86 def Moama 62
Eaglehawk 95 def Castlemaine 77
Bendigo 75 def Bendigo East 67
Golden Square 72 def Marong 70
ROUND 6
Moama 94 def Eaglehawk 56
Golden Square 92 def Castlemaine 63
Marong 79 def Kangaroo Flat 75
South Bendigo 69 def Bendigo East 67
Bendigo 77 def Inglewood 75
