LAWN BOWLS: Lester ready to roll in marquee appearance for Golden Square on Sunday

Luke West
Luke West
Updated November 23 2022 - 3:16pm, first published 2:17pm
Australian lawn bowls representative and Bendigo-born Barrie Lester will play for Golden Square this Sunday against Bendigo East.
