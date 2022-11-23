HDFNL: Returning Tyler Jones among the new signings for busy Bombers

TWO-time Leitchville-Gunbower best and fairest and dual club leading goalkicker Tyler Jones is making a return to the Bombers in the Heathcote District league next season.
Forward Jones was the Bombers' leading goalkicker in their inaugural HDFNL season in 2010 (43) and again in 2012 (25) - two years in which he also represented the HDFNL in inter-league.
After departing the Bombers following the 2012 season Jones has played with Moama and the Cohuna Kangas.
Between 2013 and 2018 at Moama Jones booted 389 goals in 94 games, including a season-high of 90 in 2014.
Among Jones' team-mates during his time at Moama was new Bombers' coach Shannon Keam.
"It's great to have Tyler back on board... he lives 50 metres from the Gunbower oval and we want to try to get a few more of those locals back to get our training numbers up," Keam said on Wednesday.
"He is coming off a knee injury at Cohuna this year; I played some footy with him at Moama and he can definitely play the game.
"The great thing about Tyler is he has the ability to play multiple positions, but at this stage we'd be looking to play him as a deep forward."
Another familiar face returning to the Bombers is Riley Keath.
Keath was part of the Bombers' teams that lost back-to-back grand finals to North Bendigo in 2015 and 2016.
In recent years Keath has won premierships with Banyule and VAFA club La Trobe University.
Playing a combination of midfield and forward, Keath was runner-up in La Trobe University's best and fairest this year.
"Riley has been living in Melbourne and is another local who is returning," Keam said.
"He's another player who can play multiple positions and adds to our flexibility."
Other signings for the Bombers so far include Kyle Hawken, former juniors Jaspar Wilson-Keir, Jimmy Brereton and Cam West, Chris Horman, Nick Horman, Brayden Nevett and Shelby Ludlow-Lambrick.
The Horman brothers - Chris and Nick - both join the rebuilding Bombers with premiership experience having played in a flag with Whittlesea, as well as a grand final this year with Kinglake.
The Bombers describe Chris as a "hard working key position forward who has also played a lot of football as a key backman at Northern league division one team Thomastown".
Nick is described by the Bombers as a "skilful midfielder/forward with the ability to impact the scoreboard."
Nick will coach the Bombers' under-18 team.
The Bombers - who are coming off a 1-15 record and the wooden spoon this year - began pre-season training on Monday night.
"We know we're coming from a bit of a low platform and that we've got to build our numbers up and make sure we have some real competition for spots," Keam said.
"I'm really excited by the young group we've got and we're just trying to put some older heads around them.
"We had over 40 on the track on Monday night, so that was a good start."
Keam will be assisted by Ayden Walton, who will be in a non-playing role due to a knee reconstruction.
Tim Hawken is coaching the Bombers' reserves.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.