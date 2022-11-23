Kangaroo Flat swimmers excel at junior district country titles

A trio of Kangaroo Flat swimmers excelled at the 2022 Country Junior District Competition.
Held earlier this month, Owen Barnes, Sophie Lee and Emma Pomeroy went above and beyond in representing their home Central Victoria district.
They were competing as part of the Central Victoria D15 squad and finished the tournament at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre with several medals.
Lee, 8, scored a trifecta of gold medals after stunning performances in the 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke and 50 backstroke, in addition to silver in the 50m butterfly.
In the team freestyle relay, Lee helped push her team to a bronze medal.
"I was happy to win races and do well for the team," Lee said.
"I would like to thank our coaches at Kangaroo Flat Swimming Club for preparing us and also our district coach for supporting us on the day."
Barnes, 10, headed into the event full of confidence after winning his age-level championship just weeks earlier at a meet held in Ballarat.
He locked in top-10 finishes in the 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle.
Barnes said the experience of competing as a team had given him plenty of confidence for the future.
"It was so exciting to get chosen to be in the district team," he said.
"I was a little nervous, but everyone supported us and cheered for us and it was so much fun."
Pomeroy, 11, put on a top effort in all four of her events and in the process was able to shave seconds off her previous personal bests.
In the team rankings, Central Victoria finished fourth overall.
After weeks of hard work under the club's coaches, all Kangaroo Flat swimmers showed great improvement with stroke technique which will hold them in good stead for future summers events.
Meanwhile in other swimming news, next month the Australian swim team will be in Bendigo for a four-day training camp to prepare for the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne.
The Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre will be open for the public to watch training sessions from 7am-9am on December 7, 8, 9 and 10, as well as a 3.30pm-5.30pm session on December 9.
