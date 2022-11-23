A northern Victorian council says it is working to uncover the extent of damage floodwater has caused on its roads.
Campaspe Shire is still determining the full impact as water slowly recedes in the region.
Acting infrastructure director Kate Lemon said many roads across the shire remain closed and some are still flooded or inaccessible.
"The damage is so vast, no part of our shire is untouched, and it will take time," Ms Lemon said.
"Our staff have started initial impact road assessments, to understand the emergency works that need to be completed.
"Emergency works will focus on making the road safe and re-opening to traffic. These works will be prioritised across the coming months.
Ms Lemon said secondary impact assessments would then be completed while emergency works are underway, with longer term works likely to take up to two years to complete.
"Once we know the complexity of the works, we will be more informed about what is required, the cost of works and timeframes," she said.
"What we know at this stage is that we have hundreds of kilometres of road damage, to cost well into the tens of millions of dollars."
Campaspe Shire manages a network of 1140 kilometres of sealed roads, 2440 kilometres of gravel roads, and 550 kilometres of earth roads.
In addition to flood damage, council said it has many outstanding road related maintenance requests to manage.
"We have suspended the response timeframes in line with our Road Management Plan relating to maintenance grading through to December 11," Ms Lemon said.
"Any further extensions that may be required, will be advertised locally."
The community can continue to lodge service requests, either online via council's website, by calling 1300 666 535, or in person at a customer service centre.
Reporting directly to council is critical to ensure details of the request are captured correctly and other residents have the right information to avoid hazards.
"We are asking the community to be patient as we work through our inspections," Ms Lemon said.
"If a road is closed, please follow signs in place as the damage to a drainage culvert, or road surface may not be visible to the driver.
"While you may not see machinery on the road network in every area immediately, we are working through priorities."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
